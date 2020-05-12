Restaurateurs were hoping to hear Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham say they could reopen Friday for sit-down dining when she called the New Mexico Restaurant Association for a Zoom and Facebook Live talk Tuesday afternoon.
They didn’t get it.
“People are unhappy,” restaurant association CEO Carol Wight said on Zoom. “We didn’t get a date.”
Some 500 people in the restaurant industry tuned in.
Lujan Grisham’s current public health order with widespread business closures runs through Friday, but the governor made no mention of reopening restaurants in her address and was noncommittal when questioned about reopening.
“I have to consider the public safety issue,” Lujan Grisham said. “We will get back to you with a decision.”
Lujan Grisham has scheduled another briefing at 4 p.m. Wednesday on her Facebook page to discuss public health orders, according to a news release.
But on Tuesday, she focused on potential proposals to assist the restaurant industry.
“I am committed to find different economic support packages,” Lujan Grisham said. “We are identifying a potential tax relief strategy. If you have ideas, we want to hear them.”
She said she is considering having the state purchase personal protective equipment and deliver it to restaurants.
“I think that is something we have to be open to,” she said.
Lujan Grisham said in the second week of June, she expects to have state programs to invest in economic recovery for specific industries, including restaurants.
Asked later about the issue, Governor’s Office spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said, “Relief would be considered for any and all industries broadly affected by this pandemic. Legislative leadership would play a key role in deciding any of that.”
Restaurateurs have said they are hoping to be able to sell alcohol curbside and deliver alcohol, but that’s prohibited by state law. Lujan Grisham said only the Legislature can change the state statute.
“We want to do everything we can to lift you up and hold you up,” the governor said. “I want to find the safest way forward.”
The downward trends are from all the lockdowns, social distancing, masks, etc. that have been in place. The virus is like a faucet, the more you tighten it the less you get but open it up and the more you get. If restaurants, hair salons and other in person businesses open they should all consider going to reservation only with a set time to come in and leave. so people aren't huddled in line and it gives the staff time to properly clean and prepare for the next reservation.
Lat week one of the legislature wrote an opinion piece stating that there was nothing the legislature could do until June. They needed to know how much money the feds were giving to the state. They could have addressed the law about delivering alcohol and saved some jobs and businesses.
Look around you people... It might not be crystal clear yet but pay attention. Over the next 10-15 Days all of these places that are opening without having me the challenge of knocking this virus back and practicing distancing and mask wearing are going to see large spikes in their case counts and death toll. It is going to happen. Georgia reported a 40% increase in cases yesterday. That’s just the start.
As thinking people we need to resist the desire to cheat on this. We cannot afford to come up short. We must stay focused. Believe me, I want to sit down at the Shed for a Margarita and a Blue Corn Stacked Enchilada as much as the next guy but you should also understand that regardless of what the governor says, my family and I won’t be going anywhere near a sit down restaurant anytime soon. That’s a fact Jack. Hold fast MLG. History will treat you kindly for protecting your citizens.
On the case for Georgia, the jury is still out. However, the RATE of positive cases is trending downward while testing has been expanded greatly. Hospitalizations and deaths are also trending downward.
Ponder this, 218 COVID-19 deaths. 2018 Vehicular deaths, 390. Shouldn't we ban automobiles and liquor, Better yet, shut down all businesses, and take away the keys from New Mexican drivers until we have no more deaths from cars in the state of New Mexico.
