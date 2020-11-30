Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said New Mexico will shift Wednesday to a new three-tiered, color-coded system of COVID-19 restrictions that will allow counties that slow the virus' spread to reopen some business operations.
The immediate outlook for ending what has been a two-week shutdown of many businesses, and expanding capacity at grocery stores and other essential businesses, wasn't good for most counties.
“Basically, the whole state is red,” Lujan Grisham said during a virtual news conference streamed live on Facebook.
Los Alamos was the only county with testing positivity and new case rates low enough to put in the middle, or "yellow," category.
The governor's talk came as New Mexico reported a daily count of 1,684 novel coronavirus cases, which brought the state to a “startling” total of more than 97,000, the governor said.
In addition, she announced 28 more people have died from COVID-19, for a total of 1,568. Two of those people were “in their 30s with no underlying conditions,” the governor said.
Under the new tiered plan, counties that reach criteria putting them in the "green" category can allow retail stores, food and drink establishments, and houses of worships to operate at 50 percent of their maximum occupancy.
“We really need to get to green. We get to green by exhibiting safe COVID practices,” Lujan Grisham said.
The state will review and update the tier ratings every two weeks, the governor said.
Using Los Alamos as an example, she said when it moves up to the green tier, it can implement less restrictive green standards immediately. “As you move toward the least restrictive environment, you’re ready to go,” she said.
Ultimately, she said, the state wants to add a “green-plus” tier that shows the county has managed the virus.
“This is not easy,” the governor said. “This is very hard living among a deadly virus.”
