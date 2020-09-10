Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urged the federal government Thursday to provide more aid to help states like New Mexico cope with plummeting revenue and additional costs during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In virtual testimony given to the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, Lujan Grisham said the drop in revenue caused by the pandemic and falling oil production threatens the state’s ability to provide services including child welfare, health care services, education and small-business support.
New Mexico needs more funding from the federal government because cost-cutting measures in New Mexico will not be enough to “weather the storm,” the governor said.
“An umbrella is not enough protection in a hurricane,” Lujan Grisham said. “States and local governments need more funding and more flexibility.”
New Mexico faces a 20 percent decline in general fund revenues year over year, the governor said.
The state already has spent more than $400 million on direct pandemic-related costs such as testing and personal protective equipment, Lujan Grisham said. There are also hefty indirect costs, including an expected $520 million for K-12 public schools to adapt to COVID-19, she said.
Small-business revenue is down 21 percent in New Mexico, with many businesses furloughing or laying off workers and some closing their doors for good, the governor said.
“These are not static data points,” the governor said. “The pandemic is ongoing. The storm is raging.”
Lujan Grisham also said states like New Mexico need to be able to use federal relief aid that already has been approved to help plug its budget deficit.
“States like mine that have taken tough and proactive measures to blunt the spread must be able to use federal assistance to replace and backfill lost revenues or else make drastic, difficult cuts to essential services,” she said.
