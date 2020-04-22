New Mexico appears to have turned a corner in its fight against the novel coronavirus, as officials said Wednesday the rate of new cases is flattening in many areas and the state may have enough hospital beds to treat sick patients.
In another sign of progress, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham outlined plans to reopen the economy and fully reactivate the health care system, although she said it was too early to give a timeline for when that would begin.
“Be hopeful. This is positive news,” Lujan Grisham said in a news briefing broadcast on her Facebook page.
Still, the governor and health officials urged people to avoid becoming complacent, reiterating that the fight against COVID-19 is far from over and people won’t be able to go back to their pre-pandemic lives anytime soon.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” the governor said.
Calling the virus an “unfair, deadly, invisible threat,” she announced 139 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, which brought the state's total to 2,210 — just over one-tenth of a percent of New Mexico’s population.
She also said six more New Mexicans have died from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 71; 121 people remain hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, and 33 of them are on ventilators.
It’s been almost one month since New Mexico first announced restrictions that closed down all but essential services in the state. After weeks of dire projections about the peak of the pandemic, Wednesday marked the first time officials said they weren’t expecting a shortage of general hospital beds and ventilators.
The shift, Human Services Secretary David Scrase said, was due to the effectiveness of the state’s stay-at-home order and residents’ ability to carry out social-distancing instructions.
It was a huge shift from late March, when officials were projecting they would be short by thousands of general hospital beds and hundreds of ventilators at the peak of the COVID-19 surge.
“What we’re seeing is we actually have flattened the curve for the whole state of New Mexico,” Scrase said. “You can see we’re going to have enough beds.”
Scrase said the state could still experience a shortage of intensive care beds, however, and added the new projections were based on only one week of data.
Scrase said Santa Fe County, which had five new cases Wednesday, “really should be the model for the rest of the state in how to do social distancing.”
On the other hand, the infection rates in three counties in the northwest corner of New Mexico — McKinley, San Juan and Sandoval — are continuing to rise as the virus takes a toll on Native American communities. A total of 103 new cases were reported for those counties Wednesday, and all six of the new deaths were in McKinley and San Juan counties.
Data on the state's online COVID-19 dashboard shows 44 percent of patients in the state are Native American, a rate that continues to rise.
A projection of new cases accelerating in northwestern New Mexico over the next month is one reason the governor said the fight against COVID-19 is far from over.
“It’s too early to stand outside and say, ‘We won,’ ” she said.
“Until we have a vaccine, this virus lives among us,” she added. “It’s looking for hosts. It’s waiting for you to show up at a business or a long-term care facility or an emergency room or a grocery store or a neighbor’s house. This is exactly how it creates havoc and harm.”
To ensure the state continues to slow the spread of the virus, the governor said she expects to extend the public health order restricting many business operations until May 15. Currently, the order is set to expire April 30.
Yet Lujan Grisham also unveiled a plan for a “phased reopening” of the economy. The announcement came two days after Colorado said it would allow its stay-at-home order to expire next week.
In the first phase of Lujan Grisham's plan, some businesses currently deemed “nonessential” would be permitted to reopen while others would remain closed.
In the second phase, additional businesses would be allowed to open, but large gatherings and events would be “restricted for the foreseeable future.”
The governor did not give a specific date for when the first phase would go into effect.
To help the state make these decisions, the governor announced she has formed an Economic Recovery Council that will create “safe practices” used to determine which businesses can reopen.
The council is composed of 15 business owners and executives from companies including NBC/Universal, New Mexico United and XTO Energy, a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil, as well as a representative from the New Mexico Federation of Labor.
Lujan Grisham also is putting together a bipartisan group of mayors from around the state that will work with the Governor’s Office on plans to reopen.
Additionally, Scrase outlined criteria the state is using to decide when it will be safe to allow health care providers to resume normal operations.
The requirements include having a declining number of new COVID-19 cases per day, adequate testing “to achieve containment,” enough personal protective equipment and adequate hospital capacity, he said.
Officials emphasized it will be a long time before New Mexicans can return to their normal routines.
“What does normalcy look like? It’s not going to look like it did in January,” Lujan Grisham said.
Residents should get used to the idea of wearing protective masks and gloves, and it will be a long time before people can congregate in parks or attend large concerts, the governor said. “You should expect that that’s how things are going to be until there’s a vaccine.”
A key part of the state’s efforts to reopen is expanded testing for COVID-19.
State Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said New Mexico now has 64 testing sites, with clinics available in all 33 counties.
The state can test up to 5,000 people per day at full capacity, she said, and it is focusing on testing in nursing homes and tribal communities.
New Mexico also is testing construction workers, health care workers and grocery store workers who are “most in contact with the public,” even if they are not displaying symptoms of the virus — which include a fever, a dry cough, shortness of breath and muscle pain, Kunkel said.
Turning to state finances, Lujan Grisham addressed the severe budgetary impact of the health crisis and a dramatic fall in oil prices, saying she and legislators are preparing for a special legislative session, likely in mid-June.
On Monday, the May futures contract for West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell below zero for the first time in history as markets struggled with massive oversupply largely caused by a steep drop in demand. The June futures contract was at $14 per barrel Wednesday.
“I think a lot of people around the state, the country and the world are trying to wrap their heads around negative prices per barrel of oil,” Lujan Grisham said. “We're all reeling from that for any number of reasons, not the least of which is it has a significant impact on New Mexico's budget.”
The governor said she has asked state agencies to determine where they can reduce their spending between now and the special session, and she said revenues will be “dramatically reduced” by 2021.
“We're going to have to have a whole different set of strategies for education, health care, economic investment and the like,” she said.
While there will likely be a hiring freeze in state government, Lujan Grisham said New Mexico has been able to avoid laying off or furloughing state employees because it was “careful about hiring” before the pandemic began.
Lujan Grisham added that while the steep fall in revenues will be “significantly problematic” for her administration’s efforts in areas such as early childhood education and health care reform, the state has a high level of reserves it can tap into.
“I think that we're going to be able to make shifts that don't cause us to dramatically cut both our state investments in local businesses and the economy,” she said.
