Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday appointed a new health secretary to lead the state through a pandemic that has worsened in recent weeks with rising cases that are straining hospitals.
Dr. Tracie C. Collins, dean of the College of Population Health at the University of New Mexico, will now lead the state's Department of Health and help direct its pandemic response, according to the Governor's Office.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Dr. Collins to our team,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “New Mexico has never needed experienced and compassionate public health leadership more than right now. Dr. Collins will hit the ground running as part of our state’s COVID-19 response effort with the Department of Health and indeed all of state government.”
Prior to her appointment, Collins worked in clinical care and oversaw medical research. She also worked as chair of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the University of Kansas and led primary care research at the University of Minnesota.
Collins earned a Master of Public Health from the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston, where she was also a clinical instructor. She got her medical degree from the University of Oklahoma.
She replaces former Health Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel, who retired in September.
Dr. David Scrase, Lujan Grisham's human services secretary, also has helped direct the state's COVID-19 response.
