It’s time for New Mexico to tackle institutional racism and excessive force by police head on, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday.
She has appointed a new Council for Racial Justice to help root out ingrained prejudices in New Mexico’s political, economic and legal systems as well as in people’s attitudes, the governor said during a live address broadcast on Facebook.
The announcement comes a week and a half after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in policy custody in Minneapolis, ignited daily protests worldwide, including days of demonstrations in New Mexico.
Lujan Grisham noted that in past years, New Mexico has led the nation in per-capita incidents of excessive force by police, a serious problem, she said. Overly aggressive officer actions often are tied to racism, she said.
Poverty, inequities in education and job discrimination also are part of the racism embedded in the “very fabric of our lives,” she added.
“The fact you may not see it every day is because you’re not looking for it every day,” the governor said. “It exists.”
She introduced three African American leaders in the state who will serve on the council: state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, D-Albuquerque; the Rev. Anna Maria Davis of Grant Chapel AME Church in Albuquerque; and Alexandria Taylor, director of sexual assault services at the Albuquerque-based New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs. The organization oversees services at 13 rape crisis centers in the state.
Stapleton said Floyd’s death has become a catalyst for change, leading the world to say “enough is enough.”
One of her sons just graduated from high school and wants to attend college in another state, she said. She’s opposed to the plan because of so much uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the outrage over racial injustices.
“Black mothers are fearful for their young men,” Stapleton said.
She pointed to a disproportionate number of black inmates in the state’s jails and prisons. While black people make up only 3 percent of New Mexico’s population, she said, they represent almost a fifth of those incarcerated.
She called for an analysis of a judicial system that leads to so many incarcerated black men.
Lujan Grisham also said flaws in the state’s criminal justice must be investigated and fixed with strong legislation.
“Robust proposals” that were put forth to reform the system were shot down under the previous governor, she said, referring to Republican Susana Martinez.
Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, said she plans to take action. “We have been dancing around the edges in attacking criminal justice reform,” she said.
Taylor said local, state and federal leaders must take a stand against racism, which includes investing more in education and social services for those in need.
She cited several issues the council could tackle as a starting point. First, she said, everyone should “be taking up the work of anti-racism,” listening to African Americans about their concerns and “be willing to act.”
Law enforcement officers also need more training on how to interact with the community, “including youth of color,” she said. “... My life depends on it. My son’s life depends on it. And we are ready for change.”
Davis said Floyd’s death triggered a plethora of emotions in her.
“It bubbled into anger, it bubbled into hurt and it bubbled into ‘here we go again,’ “ Davis said.
When she was a child, she was taught to run to a police officer if there was trouble, she said. “But now we run from police officers. ... It has to change.”
Not being racist isn’t enough, she added. “One must be anti-racism.”
Hundreds of protesters have gathered in the streets of Santa Fe and Albuquerque in the past week in solidarity with the worldwide outrage over Floyd’s death May 25 — just the most recent police killing of an unarmed black man captured on video. Four former Minneapolis officers have been charged in the death since the protests began.
An event Wednesday evening at the state Capitol was the largest such gathering in Santa Fe, with hundreds of people marching to the Plaza. Albuquerque saw five straight days of protests, most of them peaceful. Thursday afternoon, a group gathered for a “pop-up” demonstration on the University of New Mexico campus.
Lujan Grisham cited one violent incident in Albuquerque early Monday morning that included looting, fires and destruction of property. She said she disapproves of violence and unlawful actions but understands where the misdirected anger comes from.
“I am appalled by what I am seeing across the country,” Lujan Grisham said. “I am appalled by what I am seeing in the White House, and I am appalled by the militarization of our police.”
President Donald Trump drew criticism recently when he said he would call on the military to quell protests. At the time, Lujan Grisham called Trump’s comments “a dangerous step.”
Asked by a reporter Thursday if she would support a state law increasing transparency in police departments when it comes to officer misconduct and disciplinary actions against officers, the governor said, “Yes, I think we should have a whole new look” at the issue.
She said she is concerned about officers who are disciplined at one agency and then go on to work at another one without attention or the public’s knowledge. The state needs a “more focused effort” to prevent that, she said.
Though she did not provide details about the role or goals of the Council for Racial Justice, the governor said, “If we are going to prevent the spread of racism, then we have to be open to every single idea … and we have to start today.”
Ultimately, Stapleton said, people must come together, regardless of skin color or ideology, to defeat racism.
“The only way we can stop it in its tracks is that all of us … whatever culture you are, get together and collaboratively say, ‘Enough is enough,’ “ she said.
“We’re gonna make a difference for all of us as one in these here United States.”
New Mexican reporter Robert Nott contributed to this report.
Why are they always talking without masks on at these briefings, then putting the mask on after they are done? if you are spreading the virus you are spreading it more by talking (or singing) rather than just sitting there breathing. If you want to model correct behavior talk with a mask on. If you want to have your face seen on camera, sit in a room alone with a camera
And, no doubt, this committee will do the same as the Medical and Economic Reopening groups, violate open meetings act laws and do everything in secret with no citizen input allowed. This is what the Guv does, secrecy, opacity, unresponsive to the people.
A billion or more people from around the world like to come to live in the United States. The primary reason is that when you call 911 for help, someone comes to help YOU. Now the left wants to defund the police. The media pays no attention to the shooting of a black retired police captain. Al Sharpton is treated like a hero. Countless jobs, stores, and neighborhoods have been destroyed. And now this pointless "council" will virtue signal for months and achieve absolutely nothing for the people that have been hurt the most by the riots. The truth is that we need more and better paid police in New Mexico. Not to mention better political leadership.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.