New Mexico health officials said the state will start a “heavy” novel coronavirus testing program targeting people most likely to be exposed, such as those in prisons, long-term care centers in tribal communities, grocery stores, restaurants and child care centers.
“Those will be our primary areas of focus,” Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said Thursday, during a news conference with the governor that was broadcast live on Facebook.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said a total of 7,364 people have tested positive for the virus for so far out of more than 183,500 tests administered.
As of Thursday, 335 New Mexicans had died from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. Nationwide, the figure tops 100,000.
“COVID-19 is vicious and blind to whoever we are and wherever we are," the governor said in her weekly address. "It’s taken too many lives in this state.
“I want to share all the empathy and sorrow for all the families that have been impacted by this virus,” she added.
New Mexico Human Services Secretary David Scrase displayed a chart breaking down confirmed cases of the virus by age. The majority of people who have tested positive in the state range in age from 20 to 59. The highest rate of cases — 17.1 percent — are among those ages 30 to 39.
People of all ages are susceptible to the virus, Scrase said.
Just over 4 percent of cases in the state are among children up to age 9. In the 10 to 19 age range, that rate is 8.5 percent.
But the fatality rate for COVID-19 begins to escalate for residents over the age of 70. While only 2 percent of all positive test results in the state were people over 90, those patients account for 37.1 percent of deaths from the illness.
And 31.2 percent of fatalities are people between the ages of 80 and 89. Another 15.1 percent of deaths are patients ages 70 to 79.
Comparing New Mexico to other states dealing with COVID-19, Scrase said it is succeeding in slowing the spread. The rate of transmission is decreasing, the number of tests conducted is increasing, and the state's main hospitals have adequate supplies of personal protection gear — seven days worth — he said.
He reiterated that wearing a mask will help prevent a person from potentially spreading the virus to others while coughing or sneezing.
“If you wear a mask, you protect other people in the event you may have the virus in your nose, your respiratory system, and not be aware of it,” Scrase said, referring to many people who are believed to have the virus but who do not display any symptoms.
He said masks and social distancing — the practice of staying at least 6 feet away from other people — are necessary practices to ensure the safe reopening of businesses in the state.
Scrase urged residents to continue to stay home as much as possible, especially if they are sick.
“It’s really important for us to respect the virus, how far it can spread, and the serious damage it can do,” Scrase said. “That means until we are all vaccinated or until we have a treatment or possibly both, it’s not really likely that we are going to have very large gatherings.”
He noted some other states and nations where people dropped their guard and began gathering in large groups, believing the threat of the virus had passed, only to see increases in cases.
The governor said the progress the state is making in slowing the spread means businesses can slowly reopen or expand their offerings as of next week.
On Monday, restaurants can start offering indoor dine-in service at 50 percent capacity in accordance with state guidelines requiring employees to wear masks and conduct “stringent and regular sanitizing” of facilities.
But those restaurants cannot offer bar or counter service to patrons. And patrons must be seated at tables that are located at least 6 feet away from each other, Lujan Grisham said.
“It’s really tough for businesses to be closed,” she said, asking residents to support those businesses and respect their safety by wearing masks, washing hands regularly and maintaining social-distance guidelines.
“That’s how we coexist. We support our economy, our local businesses, and our local businesses support you,” she said.
In addition, hair salons, barber shops, tattoo shops, massage businesses and nail salons can begin operating at 25 percent of capacity starting Monday.
Indoor malls can reopen at 25 percent of capacity as well, but they cannot open food courts within their walls.
Gyms also may operate at 50 percent of maximum capacity following state COVID-19 safety guidelines. Gyms or fitness centers with pools can only open those pools for lap swimming and lessons for no more than two students at once.
Personal training sessions will be limited to two trainees at a time.
The permitted hotel occupancy rate will increase to 50 percent of capacity from 25 percent Monday, and drive-in theaters will be allowed to open next week. New Mexico only has one drive-in, in Las Vegas, which postponed its original plan to open in mid-May after the Governor’s Office said it would be violating public health safety guidelines.
Meanwhile, retailers and places of worship must adhere to current guidelines, which allow them to operate at no more than 25 percent of their normal occupancy rates. The governor said she does not want to move too quickly in reopening places where people may be encouraged to congregate.
“If we see too much all at once, we will see a spread of the virus” that could lead to closures again, she said.
Bars that do not serve food will remain closed. Breweries and wineries can offer curbside service where this is permitted by their licenses.
Lujan Grisham said the state still has too many positive test results each day, and that the rate of decline is slow, especially in the northwest portion of the state, which has been hit hardest by the virus.
She spoke about the stress people are feeling because they have to stay home or cannot visit with loved ones, particularly those in congregate care centers.
“Nothing replaces contact with your family, contact with the outside world, the opportunity to make a difference in other people’s lives,” she said, encouraging residents to continue “COVID-safe practices.”
Still prohibited from reopening are entities such as museums, theaters, zoos, casinos, bowling alleys and other venues that would draw large gatherings. The governor said the state will keep track of the rate of transmission of the virus before making a decision on reopening those types of institutions and businesses.
“The virus is not gone,” she said. “The virus is still among us.”
The governor said the state is winning its battle against the virus overall. But maintaining COVID-19 safety guidelines is key to restarting New Mexico's economy, she added. "We can come back strong. … We can show that even in a pandemic, we can be our best selves and make a difference for each other every single day.”
Asked about the possibility of collegiate and athletic events resuming as the COVID-19 threat continues, Scrase said sports organizers have to take into account how many people will show up for such events and how close those people may be in proximity to others.
“I personally think that having large groups of people in one location … that’s dangerous,” Scrase said. “Even with lower transmission rates, it would be dangerous."
He declined to provide a timeline for when sporting events might be allowed to begin.
“It is going to take some amazing creativity to figure out how to let some of those things happen," Scrase said.
"I think we’ll learn more as time goes on. I’m skeptical that without … all of us being vaccinated, that that will continue to be a high risk.”
n response to a media query about Amazon maintaining COVID-19 safety guidelines as it opens a new large facility in Albuquerque, the governor said no employer will get away with not protecting employees and customers.
“No business new or old will be allowed to operate in an unsafe manner… in the state of New Mexico,” she said.
Given the state’s plan to convene a special legislative session in mid-June to deal with a massive shortfall in projected revenues, largely due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor said it’s “tough” to figure out how to bring together 112 legislators — not to mention aides, staffers and analysts — in the state Capitol “without risk.”
She said the Legislative Council Service, which oversees the building’s services and the operation of the session, is working on a plan to keep everyone safe during the session. While she said “it’s too early” to say how the session will happen, she said all those people “can’t be in a committee room or they can’t all be in a [legislative] chamber at the same time.”
“It’s just not safe and you can’t socially distance from each other,” the governor said.
I'm curious to see what's going to happen once people hit up the nail salons, barbershops, beauty salons, etc., where everything happens in close quarters. I'm not taking a chance on that, personally. I'd hate for everyone to be like, "Great! It's almost over!" and then the number of cases explodes in the first week of the modified order. Good luck, and stay safe out there.
Now comes the reckoning. All those families that have been devastated will want to hear what Grisham is going to do for them. Answer, nothing. State and local budget cuts will hit the same families for months and years to come.
"...people over 90, those patients account for 37.1 percent of deaths from the illness.
And 31.2 percent of fatalities are people between the ages of 80 and 89. Another 15.1 percent of deaths are patients ages 70 to 79." OK, so then 83.4% of the deaths are people over 70. And yet they say: “COVID-19 is vicious and blind to whoever we are and wherever we are," Huh???
That's about 10 weeks too late, they should have been doing that on day one, given the lessons learned about those places and demographics after Washington state and NYC. Disgusting how late and incompetent NM has been.
MLG mind was preoccupied with online shopping for jewelry and running the state and COVID were secondary. Like her buddy Ben Ray, make believe like they care and the state is in their best interest
