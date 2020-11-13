It was only a matter of time.
After weeks of sharply rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths, New Mexico took the step it had tried for so long to avoid — a return to an economic shutdown.
Starting Monday and lasting at least two weeks, residents will be told to stay at home except for essential activities, while in-person services at businesses deemed nonessential will be shut down.
The state Supreme Court also announced Friday civil and criminal jury trials in New Mexico courts will be put on hold through the end the of the year.
“Stay at home,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told New Mexicans during a virtual news conference Friday. “If you don't have to go out, please don’t.”
The new COVID-19 restrictions represent the highest level of lockdown the state has seen since the early days of the pandemic in spring.
This time, the numbers are much worse.
They’re so bad that Human Services Secretary David Scrase called the state’s gating criteria “almost completely irrelevant” because they were "mainly all red.”
The current test positivity rate of 12.2 percent is nowhere near the state's goal of 5 percent. And the state reported a seven-day rolling average of 1,191 new cases last week, seven times the target level of 168 or under. That number likely has risen. Daily counts averaged nearly 1,400 over the last seven days, setting records earlier this week that topped 1,400, 1,500 and then 1,700 cases.
Another 22 COVID-19-related deaths were announced Friday, with 1,237 new cases and 455 people hospitalized with the disease. Nearly 1 in 5 people in the state who have been hospitalized with the disease have died, while hospitalizations have risen 214 percent over the past four weeks, officials said.
The state is calling the new shutdown a “reset,” noting it’s a temporary measure aimed at reducing the rapid escalation in positive test results and the strain on hospitals.
Yet it appears likely some areas of the state will remain under the heightened orders even after the two-week period ends Nov. 30.
At that point, New Mexico will allow individual counties to reopen based on how each is faring on a three-tiered system of COVID-19 benchmarks.
“I think that with a two-week pause, you'll have several counties that would be in a position to come right back,” Lujan Grisham said during her weekly address livestreamed on Facebook. “It is also, I think, fair to say that where we have significant community spread, those counties are not likely to get from red to green in two weeks.”
The governor's announcement drew a rebuke Friday from state Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce.
“Gov. Lujan Grisham cannot seem to get a handle on controlling the rising number of COVID-19 cases here," Pearce said in a statement. "Her two-week trial crackdown will continue to destroy our fragile economy and cause more pain and distress for New Mexicans."
He suggested the governor, Cabinet officials and others in state government give up their paychecks "in the spirit of equity" with private-sector workers who might lose income during the shutdown.
"How about if they all agree not to accept a paycheck until all businesses are reopened?” Pearce said.
The governor had issued ominous warnings to residents in previous weeks, urging New Mexicans to obey social-distancing guidelines and do more to curb the spread.
It was more than a month ago that she warned of “extreme risk of uncontrollable spread” and called the pandemic the “most serious emergency that New Mexico has ever faced.”
But the numbers show residents have not done enough to limit gatherings and contact with others. The governor noted the rest of the country is no different, as COVID-19 figures are quickly worsening across the nation.
“These are a catastrophe,” the governor said about gatherings held in the state with more than the five-person limit. “We cannot keep doing that.”
Under the new public health order, residents will be ordered to stay at their homes except for necessary outings such as to purchase food, get emergency health care or get tested for COVID-19.
Businesses deemed “essential” will be allowed to stay open, but with limited capacity and staff. They include grocery stores, child care facilities, gas stations, pharmacies and shelters.
Essential retail businesses must stay under 25 percent of their maximum occupancy or under 75 customers in their stores at any given time, whichever number is smaller, the governor said.
Meanwhile, in-person services at so-called nonessential businesses will need to shut down until at least Nov. 30. They include “close-contact businesses” such as hair salons, gyms, nail salons and spas.
Indoor malls will be shut, as will outdoor recreational facilities such as tennis courts, ski basins, golf courses and New Mexico state parks.
Youth programs also will close.
For restaurants, the public health order means on-site dining will be banned, while curbside pickup and delivery can continue.
Houses of worship will be ordered to stay below 25 percent maximum occupancy. Places of lodging that have completed the New Mexico Safe Certified training can also operate at that level of occupancy, while hotels and motels that haven’t done the training must close.
Although trials have been halted in the state, Barry Massey, a spokesman for the state Administrative Office of the Courts, said court buildings will remain open to the public.
"New Mexico’s appellate, district, metropolitan and magistrate courts will remain open while operating with COVID-safe procedures, including requiring masks and health screening for everyone who enters a courthouse and strict enforcement of a minimum six-foot physical distancing by court staff and members of the public," Massey said in a statement.
The suspension applies to those trials scheduled to begin on or after Monday. It will not affect trials now underway.
The greatest risk for the state in the coming weeks may be a potential saturation of the health care system as hospitals fill up with COVID-19 patients. Medical facilities also are seeing “widespread outbreaks” among their own employees, Scrase said.
“We are really in serious trouble in our delivery systems,” he said.
Lujan Grisham said she remained optimistic that the “reset” would help the state reverse the tide.
“New Mexico has crushed this virus before — twice,” she said. “We're going to do it again.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.