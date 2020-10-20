New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday announced new rules for businesses as novel coronavirus cases continue to surge ahead of what exerts fear could be a worsening pandemic in the winter.
Effective Friday, businesses with four rapid responses to employee infections within 14 days will be required to close for a full two weeks, she said in a virtual news conference. Restaurants that want to continue offering indoor dining at 25 percent capacity must complete an online certification program by Oct. 30, must agree to spot testing of workers and must keep a three-week log of all customers for contact tracing purposes.
Additionally, Lujan Grisham said, retail businesses must close by 10 p.m. and state-run museums will shut down Friday.
"We're having a tough fall," the governor said. "... The winter could pose even more challenges to New Mexico."
New Mexico has a third less hospital and health care capacity than any other state, the governor said. "That means we have to get it right."
Lujan and top health officials noted a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the last couple of weeks and said the state is failing to meet five out of eight of its gating criteria, including the transmission and testing positivity rates, and the average number of daily cases.
The state's target for daily new infections is 168, while the seven-day rolling average has climbed to 533, according to the Department of Health.
Last week, officials said, the state had 832 rapid responses — its highest number ever — in which investigators respond to reports of employee infections in workplaces.
If the new rapid-response rule had been in effect previously, officials said, 42 businesses would have faced the mandated two-week closure.
(6) comments
The governor is failing to achieve results against this pandemic.
Placing the blame on the Governor is a bit ludicrous. The community has become weak. Wash your hands consistently, wear a mask when in public, social distancing and limit your travels. Simple and easy. Governor can't hold all of hands. Be an adult and be responsible for each other. I was at a local pharmacy today and 2 older adults walked in with no masks and had an anger fit when the manager approached them.
How much does this certification cost? Looks more like a Jim Bakker style money grab.
Wow! Finally a not-one-size-fits-all, but actually a targeted approach to where the problems are, amazing. Maybe next they will think of allowing places to expand indoor dining and increase occupancy if they don't have problems, kind of like a rational, scientific approach that provides incentives instead of just punishment. Maybe she is growing a brain after all that time at home with her live-in boyfriend.......[beam]
so sez you, the typically angriest poster in comment-land--even when you offer a small congrats, you can't help but do it with a sneer (not to mention the base, dismissive misogyny of your last sentence). But, this is your style; all bluster and little class. She has a hard job; I'm guessing you R retired.
Mike, I almost always agree with your posts but I have a different perspective on this one. The gov has to do something either because it's in her nature or because those goose-stepping along to her leadership demand it. Yet she doesn't want to do too much with the election 2 weeks away as she might anger some voters on the fence and have them pull red levers. This looks more to me like her handlers marking a razor thin line that might placate both sides. Watch out 11/4 and beyond.
