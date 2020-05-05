Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told New Mexicans during a news conference Tuesday that the novel coronavirus continues to spread in the state — taking six more lives — and urged residents to practice social distancing and to wear face masks in public to help contain the virus' spread.
She also announced new rules for businesses regarding face coverings.
Effective Wednesday, Lujan Grisham said, all restaurants and essential businesses that are still open in buildings of at least 50,000 square feet must ensure their employees wear masks or other coverings. By May 11, any business identified as essential will have to follow the rule, she said.
“We know this will unequivocally help us protect those consumers,” the governor said.
The idea that “there’s going to be death, anyway, so go about your business ... unacceptable in New Mexico, unacceptable in the country and unacceptable in the world,” the governor said in her news conference, broadcast live on Facebook.
The total number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel cornavirus, is now 162.
Lujan Grisham also announced 107 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,138.
New Mexico has tested 83,251 people for the virus. The governor said, “We can do more tests; we can do better.”
She said 178 patients are being treated in hospitals, with 48 on ventilators.
The governor said social distancing — standing at least 6 feet away from the closest person — is “the only way you can prevent spread.”
She said she has seen “far too many New Mexicans who are not socially distancing, who are not wearing masks. … You are protecting others from you, and the only way you can do that is to stay away from other individuals and to wear a mask.”
She said until medical experts come up with a vaccine for the respiratory virus, residents should not drop their protective guard.
The governor stressed the need for people to follow these safety guidelines in order to reopen businesses and government agencies, many of which have been shuttered since late March.
The governor’s comments came on the eve of the two-month mark of her March 11 declaration of a state of emergency because of the health care crisis, which has taken the lives of over 70,000 Americans.
In a nod toward the safety of the state’s child care workers, the governor said New Mexico is doing to use a portion of its federal CAREs Act funds to offer incentive pay to those who are working in the field.
That incentive pay will come to $700 per month for full-time workers and $350 per month for part-time workers, the governor said.
State Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said New Mexico has the capacity to conduct 5,000 novel coronavirus tests per day.
“Everyone can get tested,” she said, urging residents to call the health care hotline set up for the crisis at 855-600-3453.
Speaking to concerns that the state’s assisted living centers are seeing a rise in positive test results, she said seven of those facilities have more than 10 confirmed cases, and another 23 have somewhere between 1 and 10.
She said the state is upping its oversight and surveillance of those centers.
Kunkel said the Department of Health is also focusing on prisons and jails, where, some critics and advocates say, staff members and inmates are susceptible to the virus because of the close quarters and lack of access personal hygiene materials.
By May 13, she said, “we will test 100 percent of the guards and staff and 25 percent of the inmates and make sure every new inmate is tested on the way in and has a 14-day isolation.”
Reviewing data showing the spread of the disease in New Mexico, Human Services Secretary David Scrase said, “It’s possible we are getting close to a peak but by no means certain.”
The state continues to see an increase in daily cases rather than a decline. “And that is a problem for us in terms of containing the spread of the disease,” Scrase said.
He said the number of new cases reported each day must decline before the state can safely reopen.
Other states around the country are slowly reopening some sectors of business, government and recreation. The leaders of Delaware, California and Arizona, for example, have announced plans to ease restrictions and allow some operations open on a limited basis as soon as Friday.
Scrase painted a sobering picture of more deaths in the state if residents don’t maintain safe social distancing. New Mexico deaths related to the virus could jump to some 4,000 within a year, he said.
He said some portions of the state, such as in the eastern region, are “doing very well” in terms of flattening the curve of the spread.
But the state continues to see an uptick in cases in the northwestern part of the state, home to a large number of Native Americans.
Asked about a budget shortfall brought on by a drop in oil and gas revenue and the economic devastation the virus has caused, the governor said she is open to pulling money from the state’s reserves and permanent funds to bridge the gap, which may be as high as $2 billion.
The state’s multibillion-dollar Land Grant Permanent Fund, which draws fees from oil, gas and mineral extraction on state trust lands, as well as grazing and other land uses, would not be exempt, she said. Money from that fund is used to support a number of state initiatives, including public education.
Legislators from both major political parties have been reluctant to pull more money from the endowment for fear it could negatively impact future spending, particularly for the public school system.
“I am sure there is some trepidation about doing that, but if we are going to have economic recovery … I think we can make a legitimate case that that is an appropriate use in this extraordinary emergency,” the governor said.
She said she hopes to call a special legislation session to deal with the state’s budget problems in mid-June. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
The governor said she is open to extending current a public health order, set to expire May 15, if data does not show that the spread of the virus is slowing.
She said New Mexicans can do a better job of preventing that spread by staying home as often as possible, avoiding interaction with others and utilizing protective safety gear, such as masks, so “we can see a return to a new normal.”
The governor stopped short of saying she would mandate face masks in public for all New Mexicans. She said while she could issue an order requiring the wearing of masks, enforcing it would be a challenge.
“If it’s the only way to save lives, then every state, including this one, should look at it,” she said.
But, she added, in states and municipalities around the nation that have tried that approach, “it doesn’t seem to quite work.”
She said it’s better to continually encourage New Mexicans to wear some sort of protective face gear, with the hope that those who do so serve as role models to others.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
That's what we need, more rules from our governor. Next week she will give us rules for planting vegetables.
Bartlett: You display an awesome talent for complaining and negativity. Can we assume that prior to the Pandemic, you did volunteer work for the disadvantaged, advocated for environmental justice, or found some other way to make the world a better place?
Or are you just an opportunist with an ax to grind? and grind and grind....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.