Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the state may be able to ease public health restrictions put in place last month as the COVID-19 pandemic began to sweep across New Mexico.
Wearing a mask she said was made by Santa Fe Opera staff members, the governor said, “We are bending the curve; we are doing it right.”
Reopening certain aspects of the business sector are now possible, she said.
But, Lujan Grisham added, it’s vital that people continue wearing masks when venturing outside.
“If you don’t, then sustaining this recovery phase will get very hard to do, nearly impossible,” she said. “And in addition, it’s really unfair to our economic partners who are trusting that we are going to give them good, safe criteria … so they can open up again.
“This public health crisis has also become an economic health crisis, and there is great urgency to address both, and we believe we can safely and productively do that,” she said.
The governor said the state had 198 new positive cases of the respiratory virus Thursday, for a total of 3,411. Of that number, 172 patients are in the hospital, and 44 are on ventilators, the governor said.
To date, New Mexico has reported 123 deaths, including 11 new ones Thursday. Nearly 68,000 New Mexicans have been tested for the virus.
The governor said a new public health order will be set in place Friday to replace one that expired Thursday.
That new order allows nonessential retailers to open with curbside pickup and delivery service. Gun stores can reopen by appointment only, given the need for background checks.
Veterinarians and pet services, such as grooming and boarding, can reopen as well.
State parks also can reopen on on day-use basis, assuming staff is available, though camping and visitor centers will remain closed, the governor said.
Golf courses will be allowed to open for golfers only — but not for dining, food service or retail services.
But many closure orders will remain in place for offices, workspaces, cinemas, casinos, gyms and indoor malls, the governor said.
For example, dine-in restaurants and bars remain under the closure order, though they can offer curbside and delivery service.
“Mass gatherings are still prohibited,” the governor said, meaning it is unlikely churches and other faith organizations will reopen soon.
She said this is Phase 1 of a multiphase plan to slowly reopen the state’s businesses, recreation and government agencies.
But she said much depends on how the public responds and whether the virus can be kept in check.
Citing a rise of cases in the Navajo Nation, which spans parts of three states, including New Mexico, the governor said it's important to pay attention to “crisis centers and areas where it’s more difficult to protect New Mexicans.”
Part of that challenge, she said, is the lack of running water on the nation.
The state has put together a “rapid response” health care team made up of medical professionals from different fields to address the challenge, she said. “The northwest portion of our state deserves our attention and it’s going to get our attention,” she said. 3
Meanwhile, Santa Fe County reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 100.
When it comes to testing, state Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said the state has built up a “strong testing capacity” and is looking for ways to increase that ability.
The state has slowly moved from testing just people who experience symptoms of the virus — coughing, a fever, shortness of breath and muscle pain, for example — to others in an effort to abate the spread of the virus, she said.
In terms of projections, David Scrase, human services secretary, laid out a six-week forecast of confirmed cases that shows a “weekly projected number of cases” into early June.
For May 3, for example, the best case scenario is a total of 2,905 positive cases, while the worst case scenario tops 6,350.
For May 31, those case numbers, respectively, are 3,374 on the low end and 28,264 on the high end.
Scrase said the state has to find a way to slowly reopen because COVID-19 is likely to be around for a long time, even if on a seasonal basis, much like the flu.
He said we have to “relearn how to reopen and keep our economy going” while awaiting a vaccine to be developed to fight the virus.
“We have to live in a COVID-positive world,” he said.
Aside from three counties seeing a rapid increase in coronavirus cases — McKinley, Sandoval and San Juan — Scrase cited a study showing the average number of cases per day over a seven-day period. The study says the state hit its peak in positive cases in early April.
“We may be able to safely begin to get out a little bit more,” he said.
But the good news still comes with a caveat as cases in the northwest portion of the state continue to tax the health care system.
For example, McKinley County, he said, is now at its maximum capacity for providing ICU beds for patients with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
“All 14 ICU beds in McKinley County were full” as of yesterday, he said.
As a result, the state has been transferring some of those patients to Albuquerque. “Now in Albuquerque, all the major hospital ICUs are full to normal capacity, so they are now shifting over to what we call surge capacity,” he said.
Like the governor, Scrase emphasized the need to maintain social distancing practices — standing at least 6 feet from other people and gathering in groups of no more than four or five people at once — to stem the spread of the virus.
“All of our behavior” affects the criteria for reopening successfully, he said.
“We are really the critical part, every single citizen, in doing this,” he said.
Speaking of a longer-term plan for reopening the state, the governor said retailers may be able to get back to operating at 25 percent occupancy, based on fire code capacity, by mid-May.
Dine-in at restaurants and bars could be permitted at up to 50 percent capacity by the same time.
Gyms, hotels and places of worship could operate in a limited fashion as well, she said.
Small businesses already have paid a financial price for the health care order, and many will not be able to reopen, she said
“We’re doing well,” Lujan Grisham said. “But it’s not perfect and we can always do better.”
She said New Mexicans should still avoid unnecessary travel, including trips to reopened businesses.
“Do not go anywhere when you are sick, except for medical emergencies,” she said.
Some people who are afraid of contracting COVID-19 are hesitant to go to a hospital for other medical issues, the governor said, adding hospital personnel know how to keep patients safe. She encouraged people who need medical care to get it.
The governor painted a new world for the state's workforce, one in which employers should encourage “work-at-home” scenarios when possible and employees must be vigilant when it comes to maintaining personal hygiene, such as hand washing, at the workplace.
Employers should start screening employees for symptoms of COVID-19 and “do everything they can to safeguard everyone else.”
She also suggested businesses minimize nonessential travel and set a 14-day quarantine for any employees returning from out-of-state trips.
She warned that if data begins to show New Mexico is “backsliding” in terms of its daily number of COVID-19 cases, the state “may have to take another course, and that course causes more economic damage than the prudent, steady course we are recommending today,” she said.
