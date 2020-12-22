New Mexico residents can now order self-administered COVID-19 tests that will yield results in 24 to 48 hours, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday.
The free tests are available to residents regardless of whether they are symptomatic or have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor long has said more New Mexico residents need to be tested for the novel coronavirus, which has infected about 131,000 people in the state.
“We’ve worked hard every single day this year to make testing fast, easy and accessible to everyone," Lujan Grisham said in a news release issued Tuesday morning. "We ensured, from the very start, that cost would not be an obstacle for New Mexicans needing a COVID-19 test."
She added: "This is a very, very promising development.”
Any state resident with access to online video-conferencing through Zoom can receive a test at home, self-administer the test with a virtual testing supervisor and mail the sample back for laboratory processing.
Residents who want to order a home test kit will need a photo identification, an email address and the ability to connect via online videoconferencing with a testing supervisor while self-administering the test.
They also will be required to share basic identifying information: name, date of birth and phone number. While testing is free, people will be asked for insurance information.
Once the test is received, the person will have to log onto the Vault virtual waiting room on Zoom to connect with a testing supervisor while self-administering the saliva sample.
The test will then be sent for laboratory verification via a prepaid UPS package. Within 24 to 48 hours of arrival at the lab, results will be available to the patient. But test pickups and deliveries may be affected by UPS holiday hours.
To order a test, and for more information, learn.vaulthealth.com/nm//.
