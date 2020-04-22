Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced 139 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which brings the state's total to 2,210 — just over a tenth of a percent of New Mexico’s population.
She also said six more New Mexicans have died from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
Calling the virus an “unfair, deadly, invisible threat” in her public address Wednesday on Facebook, the governor said 121 people remain hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Of those patients, 33 are on ventilators, Lujan Grisham said.
So far, 71 people in the state have died from COVID-19.
“We mourn with you,” the governor said.
State Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said New Mexico now has 64 testing sites for the virus, with clinics available in all 33 counties. The state can test up to 500 people per day, she said, adding health officials have been conducting testing in nursing homes.
The state is also testing construction workers, health care workers and grocery store workers who are “most in contact with the public,” even if they are not displaying symptoms of the virus, which include a fever, a dry cough, shortness of breath and muscle pain, she said.
Human Services Secretary David Scrase said the state has tested over 40,000 people.
While six counties still have no confirmed cases, he said, “that’s very different than to say there are no cases. For every one case we know about, there may be 40, 50 cases more out there.”
Santa Fe County had five new cases Wednesday. Scrase lauded the community's efforts to practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet from each other and self-isolating in homes to slow the spread of the virus.
Three counties in the northwest corner of New Mexico — McKinley, San Juan and Sandoval — had a combined total of 103 new cases. Scrase said McKinley County’s rate of infection is “seven times higher than Bernalillo. … We’re very concerned about the northwest portion of the state.”
All six of the new deaths reported Wednesday were in McKinley and San Juan counties.
A man in his 30s from McKinley County has died from the virus.
The deaths in San Juan County include two women in their 80s, a woman in her 90s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 30s. Two of the women were residents of Life Care Center in Farmington.
Right now, the doubling time for the spread of the virus in the state — how many days it takes to double the rate of infection — is at 5.3, meaning one case grows to 51 in 30 days.
Scrase said that means New Mexico is “slowing the spread of the infection.”
Overall, he said it looks like New Mexico is flattening the curve of the spread, but he said it’s too early for people to “go out in the streets and start celebrating. … This is just one week of data.”
He said the governor is asking medical experts to work on a plan to see what needs to be done to reopen businesses and government services in the state, which a growing number of people have called for over the past week.
