Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced in a live web address Friday that 11 more people in the state have died from COVID-19 and 164 new cases have been confirmed.
COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed 253 people in New Mexico. The state now has 5,662 confirmed cases.
As of Friday, 223 people were hospitalized in New Mexico with respiratory illness, and 49 people were on ventilators, the governor said.
Lujan Grisham also altered her latest public health order, which she had announced Wednesday and is set to take effect Saturday. The new order allows some businesses to reopen at limited capacity.
When she first announced the order, she said some retailers could operate at only 25 percent of customer capacity, while others were limited to 20 percent capacity. Friday, she said all retailers can operate at 25 percent capacity.
"If you can operate your business by having your workers telecommute from home, continue to do that," she added.
Houses of worship also can operate at 25 percent capacity, not 10 percent, as previously announced, the governor said.
But "they have to maintain COVID safe practices," Lujan Grisham said.
The state will reopen its motor vehicle offices June 1 by appointment only for services that are not available online, she said.
These services include getting a Real ID or a VIN inspection. Customers can make an appointment mvd.newmexico.gov.
The Friday news conference also addressed issues surrounding the upcoming June 2 primary election.
New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said about 130,000 voters have applied for absentee ballots so far. She has been encouraging voters to vote by mail through the state's absentee ballot process.
"It is more important than ever ... that you are planning to vote from home," Toulouse Oliver said, later adding, "We want as few people to go the polls as possible to keep everyone safe."
The last day to request an absentee ballot is May 28.
For those who do cast a ballot at a polling site on election day, she said, "I want to emphasize that you will be asked to wear a mask."
Poll workers will wear masks and practice social distancing, and polling places will be disinfected before and during election day.
Even though the state is loosening its restrictions on business operations, Human Services Secretary David Scrase cautioned that everyone should continue to stay home.
Just because retailers will operate at 25 percent capacity, "We don't mean that 100 percent of people should leave their homes and frequent those stores," he said.
He reiterated that people who are older than 65 or who have weak immunity, serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions or asthma are the most vulnerable.
"Anybody with a disability is at higher risk," Scrase said.
The state announced Friday that nearly 4,000 prison inmates and staff have been tested for the novel coronavirus, and only one staffer has tested positive.
Lujan Grisham attributed the nearly zero percent infection rate to having all inmates tested.
"We took swift, immediate actions," unlike some states where outbreaks have been more widespread, she said.
She also noted that inmates are required to wear masks.
"I'm not aware of any other corrections system that has done that."
The governor said she will continue to work with the ACLU on releasing some prisoners who are nearing their release date to help slow the spread of the virus.
"You should expect us to keep doing that," Lujan Grisham said.
Scrase said the data on state residents' average mobility shows that as the state loosens its restrictions, people are leaving home more often.
"That doesn't mean that people aren't wearing masks or standing 6 feet apart," he said.
But "we are seeing more mobility and we hope that doesn't lead to more cases," he added.
The governor is still pretending that she has control over something. Attempting to run any business with an artificial 25% customer traffic limit is unlikely of success. Trying to control every business from a mansion on the hill is madness. There will be a reckoning.
Well said, indeed election day can't come soon enough to remove a tyrant and her complicit henchmen and women. A tyrant can't function when people stand up to them, the Roundhouse and our courts are complicit in this.
What about malls? Yesterday I heard that malls were still to be shuttered. So does that mean not "all" retail? Anyone?
