State health officials said testing for the novel coronavirus has increased throughout New Mexico and the rate of positive results is declining.
But Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced 12 more residents have died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 231.
The death count from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, is “the most difficult news I receive every day,” the governor said in a Wednesday news conference broadcast live on Facebook.
She also announced 155 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, for a total of 5,364, and 200 people are hospitalized for the virus, including 52 patients on ventilators.
Lujan Grisham and state Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said New Mexico is ready to test all workers and has so far tested over 115,000 people.
The governor said the state was concerned about some of border cities and open parks where traffic is growing. The state will increase its testing capacity in those areas, she said.
Human Services Secretary David Scrase said New Mexico is among the top 10 states in the country for the proportion of people being tested for the virus.
While there are still troubling signs in some of the state’s regions, he said, overall the number of people testing positive is on a “downward trend.”
But Scrase delivered some troubling news when it comes to infection rates for children. Over the last two weeks, he said, the percentage of children who have tested positive for the virus has jumped from 7 percent to 13 percent. “So it’s almost doubled in two weeks.”
As a result, he said, New Mexico now has the second highest percentage of kids with infections in the country — behind only Wyoming.
The national average is just 2.3 percent, he said.
That means “the infection rate for children in New Mexico is four times higher than it is for the national average,” he said.
He asked parents to pay attention to abdominal symptoms their children may have, such as nausea and diarrhea. He said children who have at least one of those symptoms and a fever should get tested right away.
“It’s important to get on that early and get the kids tested,” he said.
Data indicates there has been a 20 percent drop in immunizations for other diseases for children during the pandemic, Scrase said.
While that was expected during the health crisis, he urged parents “to get your kids caught up on their immunizations” now that medical centers have expanded health care options.
Scrase painted a sobering portrait of how long the virus may continue to alter lives, restrict movement and damage the economy because of the many businesses that are closed.
He said it will be "15 to 18 months until we find a vaccine.”
Still, the governor said, the state is on track regarding its level of testing, rate of transmission and the amount of contact tracing, in which officials work to determine the source of a patient's infection.
These positive signs led her to announce she is relaxing some of the restrictions on business operations beginning this weekend.
Lujan Grisham said all retailers can open up but must limit customers to 25 percent of the fire code capacity. She said she expects employers and employees to wear masks and maintain social distancing practices.
The relaxed restrictions do not include reopening for wholesalers or entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, concert halls or amusement parks, she said.
Businesses such as gyms, hair salons and dine-in restaurants, will have to wait until the “next phase” of the reopening plan, the governor said, adding it's possible that could happen in mid-June.
The new guidelines do not yet apply to the northwest portion of the state, where “the risk of spread still remains too high,” Lujan Grisham said.
Of the 5,364 people who have tested positive for the virus, more than 3,300 are from McKinley, San Juan and Sandoval counties in the northwest region.
The governor said places of worship can reopen up to 10 percent of their fire code capacity, which should allow for limited congregations, baptisms and the celebration of Mass. She said some churches and other houses of worship may choose not to reopen nonetheless.
As a new measure to help stem the spread of the virus, the governor announced that starting Saturday, every New Mexico resident must wear a face covering in public, with a few exceptions: people taking part in outdoor physical activities or eating at take-out restaurants.
Masks are not a guarantee of avoiding the virus but can make a big difference when it comes to slowing down the spread, she said.
The governor then demonstrated how anyone can make a face covering out of a large piece of cloth or bandana.
“I’m not gonna iron this for you today, but that does help,” she said.
The governor said individual communities will be responsible for enforcing the new mask mandate through gentle reminders and peer pressure.
While the state does not want to impose fines and take “punitive” action against those who violate the decree, she said, she hopes people will realize “the only way we live in a COVID-19 world” is to don facial protective gear to “mitigate the risk.”
Otherwise, she said, the state will “end up right back where we started.”
“I want to kick the virus out of New Mexico and I want to kick it out of the country,” the governor said.
But problems remain.
When it comes to tracing the virus from those who have tested positive back to the person who might have been the source of infection, the governor said the state needs about 670 contact tracers to do the job properly.
Right now, the state has somewhere between 100 and 110 tracers, she said.
Asked about COVID-19 testing in federal immigration facilities, the governor said she has little authority over those centers. “It’s problematic, and it’s a huge state’s rights issue,” she said.
She said she is not aware of federal efforts to test in immigration facilities anywhere in the country.
She said the state is working on getting all of the state’s detention centers tested — with a goal of getting 100 percent of staff and 25 percent of inmates tested in all.
Asked by a reporter about reopening schools in the fall, the governor said “schools are tough” until “we can get vaccines.”
At the same time, she said, there are challenges to relying on distance learning to serve all of the state’s public school students.
She said state leaders are working on how to get “COVID-safe practices” in place for schools so they can possibly reopen them for the next school year.
Scrase said attention must be paid to the likelihood that the virus could recur in the winter, even if it subsides in the summer months.
