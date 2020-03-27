Air travelers to the Land of Enchantment are getting a one-item to-do list from the governor of New Mexico:
Upon landing, self-isolate for 14 days.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an executive order Friday that will require passengers flying into the state to voluntarily self-isolate for two weeks.
Those who fail to do so will be subject to forced isolation or quarantine by the state Health Department, according to a Friday afternoon news release.
Lujan Grisham said the majority of New Mexico's 100-plus COVID-19 cases have resulted from interstate and international travel into New Mexico.
"Because some individuals infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms, travelers may be unaware they are carrying the virus," Lujan Grisham said in the order. "For this reason, persons arriving in New Mexico's airports must self-isolate for a period of time sufficient to ensure that the public health and safety is not jeopardized."
Under the order, travelers are required to self-isolate for 14 days or for the duration of their stay in New Mexico, whichever is shorter. The order doesn't apply to airline employees and those performing public safety or public health duties, including military personnel, federal employees, national defense contractors, first responders or employees of shipping and freight companies.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
