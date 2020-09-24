Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said 65 elementary schools in New Mexico are now operating under a hybrid model that combines remote learning with in-person instruction — a milestone in a state where all public school students had been learning via online programs since the COVID-19 pandemic forced campus closures in March.
The increasing number of public schools opening their doors comes as the state continues to wrangle with a mix of success in meeting some gating criteria and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.
During a news conference Thursday broadcast live on Facebook, Lujan Grisham said the state had 239 new cases Thursday and two additional deaths.
The state has conducted 2,749 rapid responses at workplaces since the pandemic began, a process triggered by an employee's positive test result for the novel coronavirus.
Last week, the state conducted about 100 more rapid responses than the week before, the governor said.
"This is problematic. This indicates that we are spreading COVID," Lujan Grisham said. "... We have to do better."
The state has seen a rise in its rapid response rate in part because there has been increased activity in groups of more than 10 people. When people spend a night out on the town, the virus spreads, the governor said.
"This is a very bad marriage," Lujan Grisham said.
She encouraged everyone to remain vigilant, wear a mask and continue to practice social distancing.
New Mexico has fared better than other states in recent weeks, she said, but "we are trending in the wrong direction as a state."
The state still does not allow high school athletes to participate in contact sports, such as basketball.
Lujan Grisham said it is "premature to say we're ready for contact sports."
"We don't have the bandwidth" to provide testing to every high school in the state, she said. "My goal is to get there."
"It is painful" that young people aren't able to play the sports they love, she said, adding that she is hopeful that someday prep sports will resume.
"I got my fingers crossed," Lujan Grisham said.
Lujan Grisham was asked about the upcoming vacancy on the state Supreme Court.
Justice Judith Nakamura is scheduled to retire Dec. 1. The Judicial Nominating Commission will recommend candidates for the state's highest court to the governor.
Lujan Grisham said that when she appoints someone to the bench, she looks for "individuals who can fairly and objectively administer the law" and who work "collegially."
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver also spoke at the news conference, saying that with just 40 days to go until the general election, "Voters should rest assured that you will be able to cast your ballots safely and securely."
"You should feel safe if you vote in person," she said, but voting by mail is "undoubtedly the safest and most convenient way to vote."
The state has 1.3 million registered voters, and more than 247,000 people already have applied for an absentee ballot.
Toulouse Oliver encouraged voters to make sure their voter registration information is up to date ahead of the election.
This will be critical, she said, because officials expect a large number of people to vote by mail.
She said it's likely not all votes will be counted on election night.
An event worthy of note. The Dept of Health is proposing a change to allow 16-17 year old kids (down from requiring 18 year olds) to work in nursing homes. Clever, esp as children are more likely to be asymptomatic when they contract Covid. They can go directly from school to a nursing home, and kill some elder. The Dept of Health seems utterly irresponsible, esp as they won't even provide a reason for doing this, other than they want to. This insanity is called "government" in New Mexico. It seems criminally stupid. But, typical of Michelle and her "Looney Tunes" cabinet.
