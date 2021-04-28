New Mexico is on the path to reopening by the end of June, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday.
The state will end its county-by-county color code system once 60 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. Nearly 42 percent of New Mexicans already have been inoculated against the coronavirus.
State health officials expect 60 percent of the population will be fully vaccinated in about nine weeks.
"We are conquering COVID," Lujan Grisham said during an online news briefing.
"It will be a lifelong journey but we should always be winning against COVID and in fact New Mexico is," she added.
Dr. David Scrase, the state's human services secretary, said New Mexico will adjust its health guidelines to reflect new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which, among other things, will allow residents to bike, jog or walk outside without having to wear a mask if they are fully vaccinated.
Under the state's current health metrics, a county would become turquoise — the least restrictive designation — after averaging eight or fewer new cases per 100,000 people and 5 percent or fewer positive tests over two straight reporting periods.
Under revised metrics that will take effect Friday, turquoise counties will have an average of 10 or fewer new cases per 100,000 people and 7 percent or fewer positive tests for four consecutive weeks.
The state also will use vaccination rates to determine whether a county is red, yellow, green or turquoise. It will start with a vaccination rate of 40 percent and that number will increase 5 percent every other week.
"We needed to adjust this framework to adapt to these [rising vaccination rates], and we saw the opportunity to add vaccines," Scrase said.
Republicans applauded the move but said it was overdue.
“I am disappointed that politics got in the way of this self-evident reform to the reopening framework,” Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca of Belen said in a statement. “We have been shouting for months that the people in our communities are suffering because of these continued illogical and unscientific protocols. While I am thankful that the Governor has finally taken action to remedy some of these issues, I hope it is not too little, too late.”
Sen. Cliff Pirtle, a Roswell Republican, said: “My message to the Governor on behalf of most citizens of New Mexico is, it’s about time. Though my constituents would prefer a full reopening of the state, this change to the calculation is an important update to the reopening framework.”
As of April 22, the state's seven-day rolling average of new infections was 199, just above its goal of 168.
"We've entered a new plateau," Scrase said, noting the state's caseload has dropped dramatically since its peak this past winter.
Dr. Tracie Collins, the state's health secretary, said 57.5 percent of New Mexicans have been partially vaccinated and nearly 900,000 residents have registered to get the vaccine.
"We really are in the home stretch," Lujan Grisham said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(8) comments
I know it is a rock vs hard place choice but I was not happy when Gov. said she would keep the emergency order in place indefinitely. Its about time the Legislature grew a pair and put in some oversight as we see in other blue states. That's not a criticism of her choices, which seem fair given we are in uncharted waters. I just don't like the legislative branch of government being relegated to irrelevance while the executive amasses indefinite and unchecked power.
as long as New Mexican's are wearing a mask indoors and getting their vaccine, it could very well be likely.
Hummmm..... Interesting, we could possibly open back up within 9 weeks.... Yet some states like Michigan, Oregon and Washington are ratcheting restrictions back up. Don't get your hopes up folks.... As those states go, New Mexico tends to follow.
"..new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which, among other things, will allow residents to bike, jog or walk outside without having to wear a mask if they are fully vaccinated."
And if you're not vaccinated, you will be relegated to second class citizens, without any right to be in public? What a choice, be extorted into being injected with an experimental product, or be stripped of your rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
pursuit of happiness includes not having a virus spread around your community when there is simple simple simple ways to stop it.
its actually harder to be as ignorant as you than it is to wear a mask and get vaccinated.
I doubt if non-vaccinated people will have to wear a yellow armband in public. The hyperbole, though, is pretty funny.
Conquering Covid. What’s laugh. A virus where the vaccine doesn’t cure you. But yes Governor you conquered it....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.