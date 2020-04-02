Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham answered questions related to COVID-19 Thursday afternoon as part of a nationwide #AsktheGov Twitter Q&A.
Here responses appear below.
Yes, New Mexico will be extending its instruction to stay at home unless absolutely essential. The horrible reality is that this pandemic is going to get worse before it gets better. The only way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is by staying home – so please, stay home. #AskGovMLG https://t.co/JPTWC3Xhg5— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 2, 2020
All New Mexico nursing homes were ordered a few weeks ago to limit all visitors in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, this week @NMDOH announced expanded testing criteria for COVID-19, including for asymptomatic nursing home residents. #AskGovMLG https://t.co/zn8yfL9yUo— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 2, 2020
Right now, New Mexico has received 75% of its allotment of PPE from the Strategic National Stockpile, run by the federal government. How long it lasts depends on you – if New Mexicans stay home and social distance, the spread of COVID-19 slows. Please stay home. #AskGovMLG— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 2, 2020
NMWIC continues to provide services, often providing curbside service for distribution of benefits. I would give your local WIC office a call for guidance or visit https://t.co/gZBp6K1NRQ for more information – they'll be happy to work with you. #AskGovMLG https://t.co/vIKV2OSLYe— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 2, 2020
New Mexico workers affected by COVID-19 may be eligible for Unemployment Insurance benefits, and my administration has waived the work search requirement. You can get more information here -> https://t.co/AEWhtHja1x— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 2, 2020
Masks and face coverings may provide some additional benefit and are encouraged – but of course they do not replace the essential actions of staying home, washing your hands, and aggressive social distancing.— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 2, 2020
Stay home unless your outing is absolutely essential.#AskGovMLG https://t.co/KR1YDcCISY
To be clear – anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 can transmit the virus, both those who are symptomatic and asymptomatic. That's why it's essential that all New Mexicans stay home except for outings that are absolutely essential. #AskGovMLG— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 2, 2020
The reality is that we are still early in this pandemic. The immune response, including duration of immunity, to COVID-19 infection is not yet understood. We will learn more as we continue to move forward & institutions like @UNMHSC do critical research on the virus. #AskGovMLG https://t.co/lJiMkjYWny— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 2, 2020
That's a great way to look at it! Thank you for doing your part to stay home unless it's absolutely essential – your community appreciates it.— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 2, 2020
Staying home and minimizing person-to-person contact is the only way to slow the spread of COVID-19.#AskGovMLG https://t.co/GOO8VfM24d
.@NMDOH has detected community spread in New Mexico & is investigating cases with no known exposure. Given the infectious nature of COVID-19, it’s likely other residents are infected but are yet to be tested or confirmed positive. This is why it’s critical: stay home!. #AskGovMLG— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 2, 2020
Yes, New Mexico will be extending its instruction to stay at home unless absolutely essential, including the closure of businesses deemed non-essential.— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 2, 2020
This is because the only way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is by staying home – so please, stay home. #AskGovMLG https://t.co/K83hKxT9fi
Those funds, for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, have not yet come through to the state from the federal government. Announcements will be made when those benefits are available, which we expect to be in a few weeks. Stay posted by following @NMDWS. #AskGovMLG https://t.co/Hu52VGM8WM— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 2, 2020
We will do absolutely everything in our power to ensure anyone, anyone, who needs treatment receives it. At the end of the day, the 1 thing in everyone's power to control is slowing the virus' spread – if we do that, we assure our health care system is not overwhelmed. #AskGovMLG https://t.co/qZNoQg05YK— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 2, 2020
Not every member of the family needs to go to the grocery store – just one person. Shop for your elders or your vulnerable neighbors if you can. Stay 6 ft apart from others while shopping, don’t touch your face, & don’t forget to only buy what you need – don’t hoard. #AskGovMLG https://t.co/59D5VwErC1— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 2, 2020
Our guidance: if you want to wear masks in public, it may help mitigate the risk of spreading and contracting germs. Wearing a face covering is no guarantee, but it can help and you are encouraged to do so.— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 2, 2020
The most important thing? Stay home. Save lives. #AskGovMLG https://t.co/L19sY5W0xR
I would love to be able to test every New Mexican. We have expanded testing capacity, but the reality is we don’t currently have those levels of resources. That is why it’s so important that the federal government do its part to help us expand testing capacity. #AskGovMLG https://t.co/KARbp0J3rH— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 2, 2020
The biggest obstacle we will face as a state is our health care system's capacity.— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 2, 2020
That's why we HAVE to flatten the curve – that will mean our hospitals can properly treat the patients they are receiving.
And that means we have to STAY HOME and reduce the spread! #AskGovMLG https://t.co/f5eg79i1PH
Thanks for tuning in, New Mexico! You can see answers to today’s Q&A questions tagged w/ #AskGovMLG.— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 2, 2020
You can find information about COVID-19 here: https://t.co/beTj2iGidQ
You can find information about resources for New Mexicans here: https://t.co/ivX1GXsPkp#StayHomeSaveLives https://t.co/3WRT9LCdai
Why don't you, and your staff/cabinet, actually visit the Santa Fe grocery stores, where we deliver ourselves to the virus? They you will understand why Lock Down isn't working. You need to deliver the groceries, so we can Lock Down. Some grocers offer this service, but in very limited forms, and numbers.
Also, why no uniform practices at the grocers: hand washing, distancing, masks, and temperature checks at entry. Today, in Sfe, it's chaos, and many will die as a result. How about some Leadership and Action, not more exhortations...
