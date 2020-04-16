The Republican Party of New Mexico is demanding an apology after the chief spokesman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham posted a comment on Twitter referring to people who want to reopen businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic as a "death cult."
In a statement issued Tuesday, the party called the tweet "absurd," "offensive" and "disgusting" and asked for the spokesman, Tripp Stelnicki, to apologize.
Stelnicki did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor, said in an email, "The tweet in question does not reference any person, group, or organization specifically by name — if someone seems to think it's about them, I'd say they've placed that upon themselves.”
Stelnicki's tweet came after criticism from state Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce and House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, who said during a virtual news conference Monday that Lujan Grisham's public health orders shutting down nonessential businesses has created an economic emergency in the state.
Pearce said his party was not making any detailed proposals on how the health orders should be altered. He called for a plan to “get Main Street operating again" without specific dates.
Small-business owners suggested during the Republican conference call that they should be able to reopen at limited capacity during the pandemic.
"You don't have to ask the death cult their opinion or publish their quotes," Stelnicki posted on Twitter. "False equivalence now is actually life or death. There is no 'both sides' to this. There is one group preaching accelerated illness & death because they 'love' 'business' & if you can't see through that?"
The call for businesses to reopen in New Mexico has been growing this week.
The New Mexico Business Coalition sent a “back to business” plan to the governor and the New Mexico Economic Development Department on Monday, recommending businesses be allowed to reopen as soon as possible with certain restrictions.
On Wednesday, Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett, a Republican, asked Lujan Grisham to let businesses reopen to 20 percent of their capacity by May 1.
Conservative opposition to restrictive health orders has been more outspoken elsewhere.
On Wednesday, protesters in Michigan made international news, ignoring social distancing rules by congregating en masse to show their opposition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's health orders. Many brandished President Donald Trump logos and, in some cases, Confederate flags or swastikas, comparing Whitmer to Adolf Hitler over business restrictions meant to protect public health.
Tripp Stellnicki was a very unfortunate choice for MLG spokesman, as he is very inexperienced, and with very poor judgement. Look at the "Rubber Ducky" piece for instance. Sadly, his inadequacy seems to be a hit with Michelle, who also struggles with the truth.
The Democratic Party keeps claiming that their way is "the only way", and that Lock Down "save lives" and must be done. This is not FACT, it is conjecture. Like telling us NOT to wear masks for some weeks, and suddenly deciding we should. They lied to us about masks, full stop. Now they aren't open to using IR temperature scans, as the rest of the world is doing. I suspect they will soon "discover" them. This is not about truth, its about politics, and calling the Republicans evil for asking some very sound questions is a bit over the top, even for Tripp. He needs to be removed, and sent somewhere to grow up a bit. Michelle should go with him.
