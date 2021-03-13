Vulnerable New Mexicans who've shopped and socially distanced in fear for over a year pulled into the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds on Saturday for a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel.
During a vaccination registration drive for anyone 75 or over and anyone older than 60 with underlying health conditions, 60 people signed up to receive shots.
"I'm here because I want this shot. I want this darn virus to stop spreading," Louis Silva said from his pickup. "To be getting the vaccine sometime soon, it feels like seeing daylight for the first time."
The event was organized by the city, the county, the state Department of Health and the Santa Fe Fiesta Council. When gates opened at 9 a.m., there was already a line of cars. Most participants said they lacked an internet connection and easy access to information about the vaccine.
"It's been difficult to find out about the vaccine because I don't have internet service or a computer at home," Linda Britt said from her sedan. "I have health issues. I have very seldom gone out because I'm afraid, but this is finally something to look forward to. I want to thank all the volunteers here today and all our health care workers. They're my heroes."
Seniors across the state are eligible for the vaccine, and the state's goal is for all teachers to receive their shots by the end of the month. The state has set April 5 as a reopening date for schools, though many have already started using a hybrid learning model, including Santa Fe Public Schools. According to the state Department of Health, over 15,000 educators have been vaccinated.
According to the New York Times, New Mexico is tied with Connecticut for the highest rate of residents to receive their first shot, 28 percent, and is behind only Alaska when it comes to the rate of residents fully vaccinated, at 16 percent.
On Saturday, people who successfully registered for the vaccine expressed concern about missing appointments.
"I want to get the shot over and done with. It's been a hassle to get them," said Olivia Moreno-Carlson, who drove a friend to the registration event and said she already received her first shot.
"They tell you the time. I work around here, and I'm worried they'll tell me it's on the other side of the city," she said. "I have a car, I'm going to make that appointment, but it's inconvenient. And I worry some other people without transportation might not be able to get to the other side of the city."
After a solid turnout on a cold and windy Saturday, Santa Fe Fiesta Council spokeswoman Krystle Lucero said the organization is hopeful to host other vaccine registration events elsewhere in Santa Fe County and Nambé in the coming weeks.
"A lot of our seniors in our community maybe signed up and missed a call or thought they signed up but didn't or just don't know how to get the vaccine," Fiesta Council President Aaron Garcia said. "Getting the word out about the vaccine and making sure to follow up with our neighbors is crucial to protect our high-risk seniors."
