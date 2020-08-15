GALLUP — Mayor Louie Bonaguidi insists Gallup is a “great business town.” From his father to Bonaguidi’s own son, enterprise runs in the family. The shoe repair shop started by the mayor’s father still stands and has even expanded into a leather repair outlet. His son runs a nearby Western wear outpost as well. Bonaguidi speaks affectionately of how his father came from Italy to the area 96 years ago as a 16-year-old and found a way to make it in a city of stark mesas and endless skies. But one by one, the businesses that once buoyed Gallup have fallen like dominoes. By year’s end, the area’s remaining major employers will close their doors, too. It’s salt in the wound for an area that has already been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. Officials here worry an economic collapse — atop the havoc the pandemic has already wrought — would make recovery for the city and McKinley County harder. Earlier this month, Marathon Petroleum Corp. announced it will shut down its Gallup refinery, cutting 200 jobs amid lower fuel prices and slumping demand. The coal-fired Escalante Generating Station, about 47 miles east of Gallup, also has announced plans to close permanently by the end of the year. The closure will eliminate a combined 226 plant and associated mining jobs. “Those are our top three or four taxpayers in this county,” said state Rep. Patty Lundstrom, D-Gallup, of the closures and ancillary job losses. “It’s very dismal,” added Lundstrom, who also directs the Greater Gallup Economic Development Corporation and is chairwoman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee. Gallup has a soaring 29.9 percent poverty rate, close to three times the national average and nearly a third higher than New Mexico’s statewide average, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, a child advocacy group and
. Bill Lee, CEO of the local chamber of commerce, said the decision to indefinitely idle the Marathon oil refinery will likely erase 100 more jobs that were tied to the refinery’s operation. The closure also means fewer philanthropic dollars flowing through the community and some of the best-paying positions in McKinley County no longer contributing to the local tax base. “It’s gonna have devastating impacts across the board,” Lee said. The mayor and local business leaders say the city’s major focus is now hanging on to the remaining enterprises that keep the town afloat and provide jobs to many on the nearby Navajo Nation. Bonaguidi said some 30,000 to 50,000 people from five tribes do their shopping in Gallup every month. The city is home to 22,000 people, but more than twice that many keep its businesses alive. The pandemic has closed several businesses, plus slashed gross receipts tax revenues statewide. In July, the only month for which the city has data, tax revenue from consumer spending was down 12.8 percent, said Patty Holland, Gallup’s chief financial officer. “I expect there to be a continued decline and a higher percentage of decrease,” Holland said. Financial losses spurred the city to lay off six city employees, furlough 25 and freeze hiring for vacancies for another 32 positions. The trickle-down effect has been severe: The number of families seeking food from the city’s local food pantry doubled from about 3,500 families in the spring of 2019 to 7,000 earlier this year, said Alice Perez, executive director of the Community Pantry in Gallup, which serves many in the Navajo Nation.
Building a home
On the neighboring Navajo Nation, where joblessness and poverty are high, the tribal government is gearing up to jump-start a major housing development project with funding from the federal CARES Act before a Dec. 30 deadline to spend the money. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said he dreams of a day when his people can be self-sufficient: building homes for those on and off the reservation and even growing enough food on its 27,000 square miles to feed every Navajo family. “This could be a solution to the high unemployment here on the Navajo Nation — building homes and getting jobs and bringing a sense of hope to our people who have lost hope, especially those who are having some issues with substance abuse problems,” Nez said during an interview inside a facility where workers could churn out dozens of manufactured homes in the next three months. In a warehouse near Window Rock, Ariz., where much of the Navajo Nation’s central government is located, James Zwierlein Jr., executive director for the Navajo Veterans Administration, gestured toward the blueprint hanging on the wall for a simple 1,200 square-foot, octagon-shaped home. “We can do a home like this in one day,” Zwierlein said, pointing at the schematic. The issue of homebuilding is of key importance to many in the area, in part because having more livable dwellings could help families isolate during the pandemic, and also because so many Navajo people are homeless in Gallup. Sitting in the shadow of the Gallup Chamber of Commerce last week, Russell Hobb, sinewy and pensive, was staring somewhere into the distance. A nearby train screeched along historic Route 66, almost drowning out Hobb’s words. Hobb, who grew up on the Navajo Nation, has been homeless since 2013, after his mother died. And while existing on the streets has never been easy, the pandemic has made a hard life harder. “I ended up in the hospital,” Hobb said. He had been at Na’Nizhoozhi Center, or NCI, a local detox center that has been converted into a COVID-19 treatment facility for people with substance abuse problems. There, more than 100 people came into contact with a patient who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and the facility briefly shut down in April after staff contracted the virus and others refused to come to work, fearing they also would fall ill. Hobb said he has lost friends and family to COVID-19, adding he believes he caught the virus at NCI. “When I was at the NCI, people caught it and later most of them weren’t covering their mouth. That’s how it spread, and they told me to go into the hospital so I did,” he said. “So I was one of the luckiest ones.” In Gallup, there are no homeless shelters. But the number of people living on the streets is obvious to anyone who drives around town. One initiative that has helped many, including Hobb, is a state-funded program allowing people experiencing homelessness and others to isolate in Gallup hotels or motels. “Just under 70 people” with COVID-19 are isolating in hotels in McKinley County, said Charlie Moore-Pabst, a spokesman for the Children, Youth and Families Department, which helps run the program. Emily Ellison, director of a shelter for survivors of domestic abuse in Gallup, said the number of people suffering homelessness seems to have increased and argues the issue needs a long-term solution. Mayor Bonaguidi is not particularly sympathetic: He suggested in an interview the state should criminalize public intoxication so Gallup police could put the homeless in jails. Ellison, noting the economic problems Gallup has faced both in the past and future, thinks that’s the wrong approach. “It’s very prevalent, and I think with the economic situation that’s taking place, that demographic is just going to increase,” Ellison said. “The Navajo Nation needs to take a lead in addressing this issue, and you do that by providing housing, making it easier to get housing.”
