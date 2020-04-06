Bérénice Trebuchon and her husband, Christophe — a preschool teacher and fourth-generation egg farmer from the south of France — shipped their van, “Sunshine,” to the U.S. in February with plans to embark on a six-month family tour.
Now Sunshine is parked in a driveway in Seton Village where the family of four, including the Trebuchons’ 10-year-old daughter, Eva, and 8-year-old son, Mateo, have been camping out for three weeks.
A month ago, Bérénice, 37, and Christophe, 39, didn’t know Greg and Amy Lewis, who own the property in Seton Village, south of Santa Fe, that has become their home away from their petite village of Mas-de-Londrese during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lewises said they were happy to help. “Everything is upside down,” said 63-year-old Greg Lewis. “The least we can do is offer them a place to park their van.”
“In the beginning, the travel was good,” Bérénice Trebuchon said from behind a cloth mask Monday afternoon as she sat on the patio of the Lewises’ home.
After arriving in Baltimore on Feb. 17, the family toured the nation’s capital and then motored down the eastern seaboard to Florida, where they spent three weeks exploring the beaches and paddleboarding around the Keys. There they had a chance encounter with Tom Duval of New Hampshire, who was visiting his sister in Florida, and they exchanged contact information.
Duval, who had attended the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, eventually would help connect the family with the Lewises.
In the meantime, Bérénice Trebuchon said, the family was blissfully unaware of the scope of the pandemic. As the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, spread throughout the globe, the family toured around in their yellow Renault van with no cellphone or Wi-Fi access. They went to New Orleans and visited NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston — where they all touched a piece of the moon — before they finally began receiving worried messages from home and saw the news.
“We didn’t know what to do,” Trebuchon said. Though their touring van is well-equipped — complete with a tiny bathroom and kitchen — many of the attractions they planned to visit had begun to close down.
And, Trebuchon said in a mix of French and English she learned years ago in school, “we don’t want to make risk to spread it.”
Desperate, the family reached out to Duval. He sent an email to a number of friends, asking who might be willing to offer the Trebuchons a place to park their van.
Amy and Greg Lewis — two hydrologists who knew Duval from New Mexico Tech — were the first to respond.
“I was thinking, ‘What if we were in their place?’ “ said Amy Lewis, 59.
The two couples don’t speak each other’s languages, but they’ve been communicating with help from friends and the internet.
“Thank God for Google Translate,” Greg Lewis said. “Twenty-years ago, we would have been drawing pictures.”
The Trebuchons, he said, are “wonderful people.”
The night the Trebuchons arrived, the Lewises ordered takeout from La Choza, wanting to share the local cuisine.
Their visitors found the fare a tad too spicy.
The Lewises have gathered up bicycles for the family to use and are providing them with access to water and electricity.
But for the most part, they’ve been socially distancing from their new friends.
Bérénice Trebuchon said she has set up a little school for her children under a piñon tree, and they’ve been painting and making woven bracelets.
The family also has been enjoying the New Mexico landscape, she said. They’ve seen petroglyphs in the Galisteo Basin and walked in the area around Bandelier National Monument, which is closed.
“Like holidays, but strange holidays,” Trebuchon said with a laugh.
Neighbors in the area who speak French have been in touch with the family and have dropped off toys for the children.
It’s still uncertain whether the Trebuchons will continue their travels or when they might return home.
“For the future, we don’t know,” Bérénice Trebuchon said, mixing French with English. “It’s a big intterogation [question] for us. In this time, we are happy to stay here. Everyone is nice and generous.”
Trebuchon said the family is worried about their loved ones back in France — but grateful that for now everyone is fine.
“It’s cool because it’s a strange period,” she said, adding if it weren’t for the epidemic the family may not have have visited Santa Fe or met the Lewises.
“It’s a great meeting,” she said. “We try to stay positive because actually it’s not too bad. But it’s for the future that we are worried.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.