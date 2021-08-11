COVID-19 concerns have prompted Free Indian Market organizers to move the entire event this month to Federal Park.
Gregory Schaaf, promoter of Free Indian Market, said the decision to abandon the Scottish Rite Temple as one of the sites was made for safety’s sake.
“We decided the most important thing to do is protect artists and people who come to the show,” he said Wednesday. “Being in the building was not conducive to COVID-safe practices. … We want to put on a COVID-safe show.”
Free Indian Market is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 21-22. From a distance standpoint, the change will be minimal — Federal Park and the Scottish Rite Temple face each other on Paseo de Peralta downtown. And the park was going to be part of the equation all along for an event that is expected to draw as many as 500 artists, Schaff said.
But the change, coming as the pandemic rages once again, is yet another factor as the city prepares for what could be one of the most interesting weekends in its long and storied arts history. Other than Free Indian Market, the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts is holding its 99th Indian Market on the Plaza and surrounding streets, and Pojoaque Pueblo is unveiling Pathways: Native Arts Festival at Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder north of the city.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend all three markets.
Schaaf said he believes Free Indian Market’s move to the park will offer plenty of room for both artists and visitors. All artists will be vaccinated and wear masks, he said, and guests are asked to wear masks as well.
“Fortunately, the park is huge,” he said. “It’s longer than a football field across.”
Schaff said no decision has been made on how many people may be in the park at the same time.
“We want to make certain we err on the side of caution,” he said.
