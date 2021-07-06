A second round of vaccinated residents have each won $250,000 in the state's sweepstakes.
The state Department of Health announced three winners Tuesday and was still confirming the inoculation status of the fourth in the Vax 2 the Max sweepstakes, which is using $10 million in federal stimulus as prize money to encourage people to get shots.
Edward Nieves of Santa Fe, Robert Padilla of Tijeras and Kelley Smith of Ruidoso were named as the winners in the July 2 drawing. Contestants come from each of the state's four public health regions.
Nieves could not be reached for comment on his win.
The first drawing was held in June. There will be three more $1 million giveaways on July 16, July 23 and July 30, capped off by a $5 million prize awarded in August.
The state credits the sweepstakes for a marked increase in first-time visitors at the vaccination website.
Those who have received at least one dose can take part in the sweepstakes, but they must have completed their series of shots to be eligible for the $5 million grand prize.
