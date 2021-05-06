A Taos County woman was among four additional COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday by the state Department of Health.
The woman, who was in her 50s, had underlying conditions and had been hospitalized.
The other newly reported fatalities were in Bernalillo, Cibola and Doña Ana counties. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 4,089 New Mexicans, including 52 Taos County residents.
The state also reported 281 new cases of the coronavirus, including 20 in Santa Fe County, 79 in Bernalillo County, 47 in San Juan County and 22 in Doña Ana County.
In all, 199,054 residents have been infected with the virus, and as of Thursday, 149 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The state said 58.9 percent of eligible residents have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine and 45.9 percent were fully vaccinated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.