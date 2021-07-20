Four additional COVID-19 deaths announced Tuesday moved New Mexico's fatality count to 4,387 since the coronavirus crisis began in March 2020.
The state said the deaths included a man in his 60s from San Juan County, a woman in her 60s from Lea County, a woman in her 40s from Otero County and a man in his 70s from Valencia County.
The state Department of Health reported 137 new cases statewide, with seven in Santa Fe County and four in Rio Arriba County.
Since March, the state said 207,701 people have tested positive for the virus.
Hospitalizations moved toward 100, with the state noting 98 people are now under care for COVID-19.
Were they vaccinated???
