Four more Santa Fe County residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the county's toll to 53, state health officials announced Tuesday.
The local fatalities — a woman in her 30s, two men in their 60s and man in his 80s — were among 28 newly reported deaths from the viral illness, which pushed the total number in New Mexico to 2,006.
The state marked a milestone of 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 in late October, seven and half months after the first cases were reported. It took just one and a half months for the illness to take the lives of another 1,000 New Mexicans.
Eight of the new deaths were in Bernalillo County, while McKinley County had four, Cibola County three and Curry County two. Several counties — Doña Ana, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, Sierra, Socorro, Taos and Valencia — had one case each.
State health officials announced 1,275 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total to 122,557. While the daily count in most counties has dropped to double or single digits, Bernalillo had 444 new cases and Lea County had 123. Santa Fe County had 40 new cases.
State prisons reported 29 new infections among inmates.
There were 865 patients hospitalized in the state for treatment of COVID-19, health officials said, and 48,105 individuals were considered recovered.
