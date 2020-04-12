Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino announced a $2 million dollar donation last week to the All Together NM Fund for local charities and food banks in areas affected by COVID-19.
The All Together NM Fund is coordinated by the New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations, which includes Albuquerque Community Foundation, the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, the Santa Fe Community Foundation and the Taos Community Foundation.
The donation came from the Stanley E. Fulton Family Foundation, named for the late owner of Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino in Southern New Mexico. The Fulton family still operates the racetrack and casino.
The fund's asset amounts to $213,163,428, according to the most recent tax filing.
