The Food Depot was a flurry of activity at Saturday's food pickup.
Staff and volunteers maneuvered around shopping carts full of honeydew melons while carrying sacks of potatoes. A constant shout for drivers to "pull up, all the way up" was broken by volunteers' grunts as they struggled to open trunks or doors and heaved boxes in.
The Food Depot served 3,029 people in two hours Saturday, according to the staff's final count.
Executive Director Sherry Hooper said The Food Depot, like food banks across the country, is seeing record numbers of people who need food during the COVID-19 pandemic — especially with unemployment soaring.
She said the help of volunteers and police directing traffic drastically shortened food distribution wait times.
"This is the smoothest distribution yet," Hooper said.
At its longest, the line stretched a half-mile north up Siler Road and wrapped onto Agua Fria Street.
Previous distributions at Capital High School resulted in lines spanning two miles with long waits and frayed tempers.
Irene, who picked up food for her family and a neighbor's, said she only had to wait 20 minutes or so to move through the line and receive her food.
"Nothing like the line at Capital," she said. "This time I was just able to drive up."
Traffic and safety concerns after a man brandished an airsoft gun during a recent meal pickup prompted The Food Depot to stop distributing food at Capital High on Saturdays.
Angela, a mother of three who lives on Santa Fe's south side, said in Spanish they had to travel farther to pick up the food but appreciated the shorter wait time.
The line cleared just after 10 a.m., and for the next hour there was little to no wait and no need for the cones marking a third lane on Siler.
The spring weather was the kind ideal for kids’ soccer games — sunny with a light breeze. All volunteers handling food wore gloves, masks and sleeves to prevent touching surfaces and jostled around tables to try to keep six feet apart.
Despite the overarching stress, people smiled through masks and waved goodbye. Others yelled, "Take care," and "God bless," out of car windows.
The new normal of COVID-19 is stretching resources thin at The Food Depot, Hooper said.
She cited a larger individual need for food, continued demand at local food banks, a drop in donations from grocery stores and an inability to take personal food donations because of concerns over the virus being transmitted through packaging.
She said The Food Depot in the past two months has spent what it usually spends in a year.
"We normally spend about $400,000 a year purchasing food, and we've spent that already since the pandemic hit," Hooper said.
She said while the nonprofit hasn't received additional funds yet, there might be some relief for five food banks in the state from the Federal Emergency Management Agency coming soon.
"About 80 percent of funds coming in right now are used to assist us in purchasing food," Hooper said.
