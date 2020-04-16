The Food Depot has announced it will no longer distribute food at Capital High School on Saturdays.
Beginning this weekend, distribution will occur from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays in the organization's parking lot at 1222 Siler Road, the nonprofit said in a news release.
The change comes in response to traffic concerns from residents who live near the high school and input from the Santa Fe Police Department, according to a news release.
"It's actually really that the traffic was backing up so much in the neighborhood there was concern that emergency vehicles would not be able to get into the neighborhoods if they were needed," said Sherry Hooper, executive director of The Food Depot.
The long lines of cars waiting to pick up food, which have reached up to two miles at all of the food bank's distribution sites, indicate the high level of need for food assistance right now, Hooper said.
A man was arrested at Capital High School during a food distribution Saturday after he was accused of brandishing a firearm at a woman he claimed had tried to cut in front of his Jeep.
Damian Vazquez has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is accused of pointing what turned out to be an Airsoft gun at the woman, according to a police report.
Vazquez's mother, who was in the vehicle with him, told officers that before her son pulled out the gun, the woman had yelled at them and reached out of her vehicle to hit the Jeep, the report said. The mother also said the woman had attempted to ram the Jeep with her vehicle.
The Governor needs to get involved in food distribution, and make it a state activity, so we CAN stay at home, and don't have to go to groceries for the virus.
Relying on private relief agencies, like the Food Depot, is simply a "cop out" by our incompetent Governor, and her incompetent Cabinet.
