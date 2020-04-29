The Food Depot has announced its food distribution sites for those in need of assistance in May.
- On May 2, 16 and 30, distributions will be made from 9 to 11 a.m. at The Food Depot's parking lot, 1222 Siler Road. Visitors are asked to enter from the north entrance.
- On May 9 and 23, distributions will be made at the Santa Fe Place mall, 4250 Cerrillos Road. Enter at Zafarano Drive.
Food distributions include items from the Emergency Food Assistance program and require The Food Depot to ask questions of recipients, including name, address and household information, including income, at the Santa Fe Place location.
No other documentation is required to receive assistance.
No one will be turned away during the distribution. All participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and make space in their trunks for food.
The Food Depot will continue to hold its drive-thru pantry from 6 to 9 a.m. Thursdays at the Siler Road location. Those distributions are in partnership with Feeding Santa Fe.
Since mid-March, more than 35,600 people have received food during the COVID-19 crisis.
