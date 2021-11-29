The state's COVID-19 report, delayed for five days due to the Thanksgiving holiday, revealed a state still in the grips of the coronavirus.
The Department of Health said the five-day count included 4,991 new cases, including 250 in Santa Fe County, a rate of 50 a day.
Of the 45 deaths, two were Santa Fe County residents — a woman in her 80s who died sometime in the past 30 days, and a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
There were 572 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday.
Of the new cases reported Thursday through Monday, 1,450 came from Bernalillo County and 789 from Doña Ana County, the state's two most populous areas. There were 404 cases in San Juan County and 387 in Sandoval County.
An outbreak also was reported at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County, where 66 new cases were reported among inmates there.
New Mexico has lost 5,355 people to COVID-19. In Monday's report, 10 of the dead were from Bernalillo County. Seven lived in Doña Ana County and six were from Valencia County.
