Santa Fe Public Schools says an entire first grade class of about 20 kids at Acequia Madre Elementary School was quarantined for 10 days after half of them — and their teacher — tested positive for the coronavirus.
Some parents of infected children believe the teacher, who tested positive Oct. 27, was a key source of the spread, but they can't be sure because school officials won't tell them whether the teacher was vaccinated due to the district's privacy policy.
The Acequia Madre teacher tested positive the day after quitting, said Cody Dynarski, a spokesman for the district, adding the resignation was unrelated to the COVID-19 cases.
Katy Gross, whose son was one of the 10 infected children, said teachers should be required to be vaccinated, and she believes it is "irresponsible" to have no such mandate, especially amid a surge in the faster-spreading delta variant.
"People have the right to not be vaccinated but not when it puts other people's health and lives at risk," Gross said. "It ceases to be an individual, private medical issue when it affects the health and well-being of kids and their families."
The children who tested positive will be OK, she said, because they're resilient and recover quickly, but they've infected siblings, parents and possibly other people who are more vulnerable due to age and medical conditions.
Dynarski said principals ask all teachers whether they are immunized.
If they are unvaccinated or decline to give their status, they must receive weekly tests, he said. The district is not allowed to disclose to the public whether any staff members, including teachers, have gotten the shots, he added.
"Though school principals are aware of unvaccinated staff, this information is not shared due to the protection of the rights of our employees," Dynarski wrote in an email.
Sarah Piltch, whose child was also infected, disagrees with the privacy policy, arguing the outbreak shows why parents should know a teacher's vaccination status.
"If in fact this teacher was unvaccinated, we didn't know," Piltch said. "It does raise the question of what are the parents' rights? Yes, there are rights to confidentiality, but do the parents have the right to know what sort of risks they're putting their kids into?"
The infections at the elementary school occurred just before the state approved vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11.
Gross said the timing was unfortunate for her son, who tested positive several days before he was due to get his shots Tuesday. He was already quarantining for close contact, so he'll end up missing 14 days of school, she said.
Dynarski said research indicates classroom infections typically result from kids bringing the virus to school from an outside source, and that student-to-student spread is far less common.
About 93 percent of district employees are vaccinated, Dynarski said, and spread within schools is minimal due to precautions, such as mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing that's encouraged among staff and students.
Students who are quarantined have access to remote tutoring, Dynarski added.
Piltch questioned how well the precautions are enforced if half of a first grade class contracted the virus. With the push to full in-person classroom learning, these precautions become more important than ever, she said.
"You rely on the protocols that they're supposed to have in place," Piltch said. "But I don't know if the district has a way of making sure these protocols are being followed."
Gross said remote tutoring is limited for children who are quarantining, and the offerings aren't clear, compared to the full remote instruction program offered during the height of the pandemic. That's one more reason the district should require teachers to be vaccinated to minimize the chance of outbreaks keeping children at home, she said.
It's imperative for parents to know which teachers are unvaccinated, she added, given medical research shows those who aren't immunized are more contagious.
"We are in the dark, and we have put all of our trust in the schools," Gross said. "And that trust has been broken, which is really hard because I really am a big advocate for public schools."
