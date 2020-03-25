COVID-19 has claimed its first victim in New Mexico, and positive tests for the respiratory disease continue to rise in the state.
The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported a man in his late 70s died from the respiratory disease at Artesia General Hospital in southeastern New Mexico. In addition, New Mexico now has 112 cases, including three new cases in Santa Fe County and two cases in Rio Arriba County, the first time that jurisdiction has reported positives.
In all, 15 of the state's 33 counties now have reported positive cases.
The man who died was from Eddy County, the Health Department said in a news release. He went to the hospital Sunday and his condition deteriorated. He died the same day.
A test for the novel coronavirus was performed and sent to the state laboratory, which received the test Tuesday. The lab confirmed the test as positive that day.
The Health Department said the man had a variety of chronic health issues.
"This is a tragic day," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a news release. "Across our state, across the country, we are all reeling from the effects of this virus.
"For anyone in our state who had not yet acknowledged this virus as the urgent public health crisis that it is, who has not accepted the extremely compelling need to stay home, today lays bare the very real, very life-or-death consequences of this disease."
The new cases in Santa Fe County involve a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s. In Rio Arriba County, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s tested positive.
The Department of Health noted a previously reported case in Chaves County was a clerical error.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
I’m worried that with all the announcements about not going to the doctor until you call a number and are told where to go get a test, you should remain at home, is going to cause deaths because people wait too long to get help.
God Bless This Man and His Family Prayers [sad]
Wouldn't it be great if the politicians would get this excited about DWI's
Our Guv., exploiting a death of an old, sick man for her political purposes, despicable.
Dr. Johnson,
You must be kidding Any Governor would express his or condolences on behalf of the state. It’s old fashioned virtues. I still believe in civility.
Did you even read what Mich said???
That is not "expressing condolences on behalf of the state". That is exploiting the death for her political purposes. You need to work on your reading comprehension and the political bias clouding it.
