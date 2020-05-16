Finding life goes on: A ‘New Mexican’ photo project

For many in New Mexico, the challenge of COVID-19 is how to live in the shadow of the disease — and yet, live outside its darkness.
New Mexican photographers spent time with several people throughout Santa Fe for the past few weeks, documenting how they’ve gone about their days as they navigate the challenges of the novel coronavirus.
Through their collective lens, a truth came through. There’s the sense that life — as harrowing as it has been — does go on, and through the discomfort and fear, there’s a determination to thrive, not merely survive.
Tuesday, May 5
The Rev. Brad Bennett isn’t sure how or if he’s going to be able to say goodbye.
The pastor at St. John’s United Methodist Church and his wife, Jayne Belknap, are being relocated to a church in Liberal, Kan., and are expected to arrive by July 1. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve been unable to hold worship services at St. John’s since early March, and Bennett is unsure if they’ll be able to resume before he departs.
“I’m anticipating that there are already people that I will not get to see before I leave,” Bennett said. “I can call them, but it’s a whole different thing to be together personally.”
There’s so much to do before then. Bennett said the pandemic has increased his workload as he tries to keep his congregation connected during stay-at-home orders.
The church produces weekly online worship services and has developed call lists to ensure members of the congregation are having their needs met.
Bennett also spends Tuesday mornings helping with St. John’s Bag ’n Hand Food Pantry, which has seen its need increase exponentially over the past two months. Bennett said the drive-thru pantry has provided food for nearly 300 vehicles — an equivalent of about 1,300 people — on recent Tuesdays.
It takes 20 to 30 volunteers to unload, organize and distribute the food and help direct traffic. People from the nearby Temple Beth Shalom and members of other churches have chipped in to the cause.
It’s been heartening to see so many people step up in a time of need, Bennett said, but he struggles knowing he’ll be leaving his church and his community during such trying times.
“It hurts to know that I could leave and have a lot of unfinished business, a lack of closure to relationships,” Bennett said, “but God always sees us through.”
Thursday, May 7
If there were a frog-catching class in school, Jesús Orona Arce and his younger brother, Juan Carlos, would be right at the top of it.
In about 40 minutes casting a line in the wetlands near La Cieneguilla, the pair caught and released about a dozen frogs on a Thursday afternoon after finishing their studies from home.
Like all other Santa Fe Public Schools students, the brothers have been taking courses through distance learning since March 30 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, just two weeks from the end of the strangest academic year of their lives, they long to return to school.
“Since we’ve been in this quarantine, I miss school a lot because I can’t see my friends,” said Jesús, 15, a freshman at Capital High. “I’m just hoping that next year I can see my friends again.”
With his social life limited, Jesús has been immersing himself in drawing, songwriting and taking breaks to spend time outdoors with his brother and father.
Juan Carlos, 11, a sixth grader at Nina Otero Community School, seems to be content near the water catching frogs, saying he has big goals for the summer.
“I want to make a record and see if I can catch 20,” he said.
Thursday, May 7
Wayne Oakland was fired from Agua Fría Nursery on April 7, leaving him without a job to support his wife and their then-8-month-old daughter during a period of unprecedented economic uncertainty.
The time off has given Oakland, 35, an opportunity to reflect on what’s important in life, and he said he now sees the major life change as a gift rather than a hardship.
“It’s been a godsend. It’s been a blessing in disguise,” Oakland said.
Afraid of contracting the novel coronavirus and bringing it home to his family, Oakland said he tried to spend all his time at the nursery working on tasks that didn’t involve direct contact with customers. Eventually, Oakland said, the owner wasn’t pleased with this, and he was fired after eight years at the nursery.
Living off savings since then, Oakland has had more time to spend with his wife, Rose, and their daughter, Prudence. In that time, he’s been witness to special moments he otherwise might have missed.
“I’ve watched my daughter take her first steps. She’s been saying different words now. There’s nothing better,” Oakland said. “There’s nothing better than family and God and friends and a community that cares about you.”
In addition to spending time with his family, Oakland has been able to do repair work on his vehicle and used his woodworking skills to build Prudence a crib.
Oakland said he’s had promising job offers recently, and he’s now more excited than nervous about the future.
“You can’t force things, it seems,” Oakland said, “because there’s a plan that’s in action whether you know it or not.”
Friday, May 1
Custom-made benches; metal dinosaur skeletons riding tiny bicycles; refurbished wooden tables, chairs and wagon wheels.
Jorge Medina Jr. unpacks furniture and lawn decorations from the bed of a brown-and-tan 1970s Ford truck and lines everything up along a stretch of Old Las Vegas Highway, then waits for hours hoping someone will pull up and take a look.
“In a day, maybe six people stop in and ask for something, but I just need one or two, and they’re the big sales,” Medina said. “So one of those is going to buy a big bench or three ladders and that will make the day.”
This has become the ritual for Medina every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The other days, he’s back at his father’s store helping refurbish old furniture or build custom pieces to sell. The store, El Barzón Rustic Furniture, has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so a gravel parking area off the highway is serving as the business’s showroom until the shop at the corner of Cerrillos Road and Second Street reopens.
Medina began working with his dad a couple of months ago when he was laid off with the rest of the waitstaff of a local restaurant. It’s been going well, he says, or at least as well as one could hope for during a world-altering event. In three days selling wares on the side of the road, he said, he can make as much as he did working six days in a restaurant.
While his social life has been restricted, Medina has been focusing on his family and the business to try to keep his mind off the uncertain future.
“I’m trying to take it easy,” he said. “I’m trying to keep it normal, but obviously it’s not normal.”
Monday, March 30
Avery Ana Marquez, 3, rides around blowing bubbles in her pink Jeep while her dad, 23-year-old Fernando Marquez, uses a remote to steer the mini vehicle.
Fernando Marquez, who works at The Pantry Restaurant and is temporarily without work, said his family just bought a house in the neighborhood six or seven months ago, and meeting payments “has been pretty stressful because there’s no income. … I haven’t even had [the home] a year and then [the pandemic] happens.”
Still, he said, spending more time with his daughter has been a silver lining. While he said he used to regularly take his daughter out for dinner dates — she loved visiting The Pantry for sopaipillas — he often felt tired doing other activities with her. But now he goes for daily walks with her, watches her jump on a trampoline and does her hair at a toy vanity.
“She keeps me entertained,” he said, noting that without her, he and his wife might not cope as well. “If you stay at home all day with nothing to do, it gets you in a mood.”
As they ventured back home Thursday, Marquez brushed his daughter’s hair behind her ear and said, “You wanna go eat some popcorn now?”
Monday, May 11
“We just came out for a walk, for some fresh air,” said Cathy Rivera as she meandered around the park with her mom, Emma Herrera.
A week prior, on May 4, the pair — plus Rivera’s four siblings and extended family — mourned the loss of a family member, Lorenzo Herrera, who died of old age and health complications.
Because of a stay-at-home order to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, celebrating and grieving the life of a loved one has become a challenge. Without the closure of a funeral, memorial service or public gathering of any kind, the death has been especially difficult on the Herrera/Rivera family.
“Sometimes it feels like he’s still here,” Rivera said of her 100-year-old father.
“It was sad because the family’s so huge … and you can’t do anything,” she added.
For a man who took great pride in his service with the cavalry and then the Air Force, not hearing a gun go off in his honor or receiving his flag felt anticlimactic, Rivera said, noting all they could do was watch from their cars as her father was transported to Santa Fe National Cemetery.
The family “definitely” plans to host some sort of religious memorial once the archdiocese lifts restrictions and it is safe to gather publicly, she said. In the meantime, the family has received myriad phone calls to express sympathy — “Thank God for this new technology,” Rivera said.
Visiting immediate family also helps. Rivera, who lives in Santa Fe and grew up in Nambé, said she visits her 93-year-old mother at least twice a week, taking turns with her siblings. Together, they’ve been gardening and going for walks outdoors to help cope.
Emma Herrera, who would have celebrated her 70th wedding anniversary with Lorenzo in August, said she’ll miss her husband’s sense of humor the most — “his jokes and more jokes,” she said with a smile.
“We had a great life together,” she said.
Monday, March 30
Kevin Nagler and Heath Powers measured the distance between garden beds Nagler, a carpenter, had just built for Powers’ family.
Shanti Berryman, Powers’ wife, said the family had wanted to build a functional garden in the front yard for years. Ever since they bought the house in 2006, she said, the yard “was just gravel.”
Since resigning from her job in January — she’s the owner of an environmental consulting company, which required her to travel a lot and work up to 70 hours a week — she’s had more time to work on the project.
When the family learned the pandemic had left some people without jobs, they hired Nagler and Oscar Castanada to help out.
“It’s motivation to support others, too,” Berryman said. “A little bit of giving back at this time is good, too.”
For Berryman, gardening has come full circle. She said she grew up on a farm in Washington and just recently started fermenting and pickling foods. A priority for her has been to teach her 4-year-old, Kyla Powers-Berryman, sustainable agricultural efforts.
The pandemic, she said, is even more of a reason to amp up planting because “food is a big issue right now.”
Tuesday, May 5
A young woman carrying a backpack approached the entrance of the Southside Branch Library when Noel Trusnovic broke the news.
“It’s still closed,” Trusnovic said.
While patrons can’t enter Santa Fe’s libraries, which are scheduled to reopen Monday for curbside pickup service, Trusnovic and others are still making use of the public spaces.
Trusnovic, 75, has lived in her car for the past 10 years and used to spend long portions of her days prior to the pandemic at the city’s libraries reading or working on puzzles. Now she visits to recharge her phone and tablet computer at an outdoor outlet so she can stay connected and entertained.
“You figure out how to do things,” Trusnovic said of the lifestyle she began after taking long camping trips and realizing keeping an apartment and furniture wasn’t for her.
As other people’s lives have required major adjustments during the pandemic, Trusnovic said hers has seen only a few changes.
She normally housesits throughout the year, but those opportunities have dried up as people have stopped traveling. Trusnovic, who receives Social Security, also has had to change where she spends the night.
“Sometimes I go to the rest stop now because Sam’s [Club] has gotten so crowded,” she said, “not with people living in their cars, but with people coming to shop.”
Trusnovic, who spent 3½ years in the Air Force before marrying and having two children, also has seen a difference in her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits during the pandemic. She said an increase has given her more than she needs, so she’s taken friends who live in their vehicles or are homeless to stores to keep them from going hungry.
“We all keep tabs on each other and try to look out for each other,” she said.
