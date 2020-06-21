The number of patients hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, has dipped in the past month, a clear sign of improvement that health officials warn could evaporate if people stop taking precautions.
Despite some small fluctuations, the number of COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals has shown a downward trend, falling to 134 on Sunday from 211 on May 17.
Hospitalizations from the respiratory illness decreased even during a jump in reported cases in a 10-day period after the state allowed more businesses to partially reopen June 1.
State officials remain guarded, saying people should stay vigilant.
“Certainly it is fair to be optimistic regarding the decline in hospitalizations, but I would remind you that the numbers can change very quickly, as we have seen them do before,” said Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the Governor’s Office. “This remains a vicious virus.”
Fewer patients means more critical-care beds are available and less strain is put on the medical system.
Hospitals’ current capacity is one of the factors taken into consideration when making public health decisions, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has said when announcing her past decisions to loosen COVID-19 restrictions.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has used ample hospital capacity to justify reopening businesses, including amusement parks where large crowds could gather, even as coronavirus cases spike.
Lujan Grisham has criticized neighboring Texas and Arizona for reopening aggressively amid worsening outbreaks. If New Mexico’s infection rate shows a marked increase and intensive care units start filling up, she will tighten restrictions again, she said.
At the moment, New Mexico’s hospitals are using 286 intensive-care beds, which is well below the 460 they could fill before patients would have to share ventilators, said Jodi McGinnis Porter, a spokeswoman for the state Human Services Department.
Overall, hospitalizations make up a consistent portion of the state’s cases, McGinnis Porter said, meaning there aren’t suddenly fewer severe cases, just fewer new cases in general.
“They trend together,” she said.
Hospitalizations have tapered off in the state’s northwestern hotspot — McKinley and San Juan counties — in proportion to most other regions, contributing to the downward trend, McGinnis Porter said.
A state chart tracking hospitalizations through June 12 shows the northwestern counties having a greater number than other regions but with an overall decline in recent weeks, with some fluctuations.
The state’s southwestern region is having an uptick in hospitalized patients, but that trend is offset by all the other regions’ numbers either flattening or dipping.
The two largest hospitals in the Santa Fe area report a drop in cases for the past month.
Presbyterian Healthcare Services has had a decrease in COVID-19 patients across its nine hospitals in the past several weeks. Its hospitals in Santa Fe, Rio Rancho and Española now have a total of 47 patients compared to 72 in mid-May, said Tim Johnsen, Presbyterian’s senior vice president of hospital operations.
“At Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center, there are currently no patients hospitalized, including in intensive care, with the [COVID-19] condition,” Johnsen said.
Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center has tested 50 patients in the emergency room in the past three weeks, and no COVID-19 patients were admitted during that time, said Arturo Delgado, the hospital’s spokesman.
Christus St. Vincent also has seen a significant decrease in the number of COVID-19 patients transferred from Albuquerque hospitals and a decline in the severity of their medical conditions, Delgado said.
Health officials throughout the nation have predicted a second COVID-19 wave will come sometime between the fall and winter, possibly in tandem with flu season.
The impact on New Mexico’s intensive care units will depend on the severity of the outbreak, McGinnis Porter said.
“It is our main concern,” she said. “It will be proportional to the number of cases.”
In the meantime, Sackett said New Mexicans deserve credit for taking the pandemic seriously and adhering to measures to curb the virus’s spread.
“It is their actions that have kept New Mexico’s health care delivery system from being overwhelmed and, in the process, saved lives,” she said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.