The Pete V. Domenici U.S. Courthouse in Albuquerque was closed Thursday and will be closed Friday for cleaning after a federal law enforcement agent who testified there earlier this week tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Chief District Judge William P. Johnson declined to disclose which agency the officer was from, saying he didn't want to invite undue scrutiny of any agency.
Johnson said in a phone interview the state Department of Health did not notify the court of the officer's illness, but the officer did.
"We currently have no indication that court staff were in direct contact with the patron, however, staff members that were in the same area as the patron have been asked to self-quarantine for fourteen days as a precautionary measure," he said in a written statement.
Johnson said very few people — typically only court staff — attend hearings in the courthouse under the current restrictions, and because the rooms are so large, there is little chance of a witness infecting a judge directly. He said he was more concerned a court employee could catch the virus from a witness and pass it on to a judge through what is known as community spread.
The judge said he didn't know where the officer contracted the disease or had been traveling in recent days, but he noted the court gets a lot of cases from the Four Corners area of the state, which has been particularly hard hit by the virus.
KOB-TV reported Thursday that the officer who tested positive for the virus was an FBI agent, but Johnson declined to confirm or deny that report.
Johnson said the courthouse will be closed for two days, even though the cleaning of public areas and the courtroom where the man had testified is only expected to take one day. The types of cleaning agencies certified to complete such work are in high demand right now, he said, and the company hired by the court couldn't start until Friday.
"We've been trying to be aggressive on this because this kind of thing could potentially shut down the entire U.S Attorney's office and U.S. Defender's Office," he said.
The federal courthouse has been operating with minimal staff since March 16 and has been closed to the public, allowing only limited staff and individuals on official business, since April 1.
People who have cases scheduled to be heard Friday at the courthouse are instructed to call the judge's chambers for more information.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.