The Pete V. Domenici U.S. Courthouse in Albuquerque was closed Thursday and will be closed Friday for cleaning after someone who visited the courthouse tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"We currently have no indication that court staff were in direct contact with the patron," according to a statement from Chief District Judge William P. Johnson, "however, staff members that were in the same area as the patron have been asked to self-quarantine for fourteen days as a precautionary measure."
Johnson's office did not immediately respond to messages seeking more information on who tested positive for the virus and when.
The federal courthouse has been operating with minimal staff since March 16, according to the statement, and has been closed to the public with only limited staff and individuals on official business being permitted since April 1.
People who have cases scheduled to be heard Friday at the courthouse are instructed to call the judge's chambers for more information.
