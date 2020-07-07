Although some state district courts have begun holding jury trials again, the U.S. District Court in Albuquerque has elected to extend its suspension of trials to protect the health of participants.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge William P. Johnson issued an executive order late last week extending the suspension of trials through July 31. This is the third time the judge has done so since his first order in late March.
In one of his previous orders — which the judge referenced as the basis for the extension — Johnson wrote: "Even if the Court could obtain an adequate spectrum of jurors and manage the safe selection of a jury in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nature of jury work hampers the Court’s ability to protect the safety of those jurors as recommended by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and [Department of Health]. … Accordingly the Court is of the opinion that it cannot seat a jury while while maintaining compliance with current public health and safety recommendations, thereby making jury trials practically impossible from a public health and safety standpoint."
