The FBI is warning people about four cryptocurrency fraud schemes related to COVID-19.
According to a Monday news release, scammers are using cryptocurrency kiosks, as well as virtual asset service providers that deal with cryptocurrencies, to conduct fraud. People of all ages are being targeted and victimized by scammers.
The fraud schemes include blackmail attempts, work-from-home scams, getting people to pay for nonexistent COVID-19 treatments and equipment, and investment scams.
Scammers are attempting to blackmail people by claiming they will share the target's personal information and infect them and their family with COVID-19 if they do not make a Bitcoin payment.
Others are trying to take advantage of the increase in people who are working at home, the FBI said.
Scammers may pretend to be someone's employer and ask them for their bank account information to give them a monetary donation, the news release states. The donation is likely stolen, and people may be committing illegal activity if they accept and transfer the funds.
Another scam attempts to direct people to a trusted websites supposedly peddling products that can prevent COVID-19. People are then redirected to unregulated websites accepting cryptocurrencies to purchase items that do not exist.
Another fraud scheme includes too-good-to-be-true investment opportunities, according to the news release. A criminal will contact a target about an opportunity to make a short-term, small investment in a new type of cryptocurrency that offers huge monetary returns. Scammers will steal the investment money, knowing cryptocurrencies are complicated, and hide the money from the person they conned.
Before sending cryptocurrency to anyone, the FBI suggests verifying the vendor or charity is a legitimate business or organization. If a person is attempting to pressure someone to use a virtual cryptocurrency, it should be considered a red flag.
A person who believes they have been victimized is encouraged to contact the Albuquerque FBI Division at 505-889-1300 or go to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.