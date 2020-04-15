Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett has asked Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to let businesses that are closed because of the COVID-19 threat reopen to 20 percent of their capacity by the end of the month.
Duckett called the situation an "economic emergency," saying the continued closures are impacting businesses, employees, their family members and the economic health of the Farmington area.
"My hope is that the governor would be able to see that there are some small, safe steps that could be taken to reopen business," Duckett said by phone Wednesday.
While lauding the governor's "decisive leadership" in working to limit the spread of the respiratory virus, Duckett said Lujan Grisham could "provide some light at the end of the tunnel and give New Mexicans something to look forward to. We’re going to have to get some of this back to normal in a small, safe way."
He said businesses that would reopen would be expected to adhere to health guidelines in place for large retail operations, grocery stores and gas stations in limiting the number of customers and initiating social-distancing protocol.
He said the declaration would go before the Farmington City Council at its April 28 meeting.
But he said he issued the declaration to all mayors around New Mexico Wednesday in the hope some would support the idea.
Jamie Church, president and CEO of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, said she is in favor of the idea. She said maintaining safety and health standards during the COVID-19 crisis are essential but said the stress of not knowing what the future holds is affecting a lot of local business owners.
"It's not just economic stress, but the uncertainty of knowing when or if you are going to reopen your business," she said.
