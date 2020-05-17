Sunday service at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi was like almost every other Mass that has been celebrated in the beloved mother church of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe.
Except it wasn’t.
Strict new guidelines were in place for what is known in the Catholic Church as the Sixth Sunday of Easter, which marked the first time the archdiocese permitted parishioners to attend Mass inside the downtown cathedral in more than two months.
In March, Archbishop John C. Wester suspended public worship services in every church in the diocese as the contagious and potentially lethal novel coronavirus started to spread in New Mexico. Though the diocese livestreamed Mass on Sundays, the suspension of public worship services was especially difficult for devout Catholics in Northern New Mexico, since it happened during Lent.
“It’s so good to see you here,” Wester said at the beginning of the 45-minute service. “My heart is very full seeing you all here in the cathedral even though there are many, many fewer of us.”
The scene — sanctuaries with just a sliver of their usual number of congregants — was among the first in New Mexico on Sunday, as some eager worshippers began heading back to church in the COVID-19 era.
The return was not universal: Some churches in Santa Fe remained closed or will begin services next week.
At the cathedral, some 60 to 70 parishioners chosen by lottery attended a 10 a.m. service — a fraction of the hundreds of people who used to fill almost every pew of the cavernous sanctuary before the COVID-19 pandemic. A hundred parishioners were selected to attend the noon service.
Usher and longtime parishioner Michael J. Sena stood outside to collect tickets to the services.
“These are strange times,” he said. “I never thought I’d live to see days like these.”
The doors opened at 9:30 a.m., and yellow pieces of tape on the ground marked a six-foot separation as people waited in line. Much like a movie theater, only parishioners with a ticket got inside, and an usher escorted them to their seats.
During the 10 a.m. Mass, two to four people sat in every other pew, mostly separated from each other in pairs, though families were allowed to sit together. The shorter pews along the walls usually sat only one person.
The cathedral required parishioners over age 3 to wear protective face coverings throughout the service. Parishioners were warned before Mass they would be asked to leave if they removed their face mask, except to receive communion, which was distributed only on the hand, not in the mouth, at an exit door after Mass ended.
The cathedral locked the church doors from the outside after Mass began. Anyone who left the cathedral during Mass was prohibited from going back inside.
Missing from the cathedral was its large choir, and congregational singing was strongly discouraged.
“We invite you to sing in your heart,” Carmen Flórez-Mansi, the cathedral’s music director, told parishioners before Mass started, adding they could sing quietly under their face masks.
The Rev. Timothy A. Martinez said singing easily transmits the virus. Before Mass, he stood at the front of the church and said the virus had infected a large number of choir members in another state and killed two.
“So please don’t sing,” he said.
At the sign of peace, only family members were allowed to hug or shake hands. Everyone else waved, smiled or nodded heads at each other.
The cathedral removed holy water from the public areas of the church, including the large baptismal font near the center of the cathedral. The building also had been cleaned and disinfected before Mass, and parishioners who attended the 10 a.m. service were encouraged to bring disinfecting wipes to clean the area where they sat before the next service, though it didn’t appear many did.
In his homily, Wester delivered an uplifting message, saying “the holy spirit is constantly renewing us and giving us new life.”
“When we wear masks and distance ourselves and wash our hands and take all the precautions, we’re doing it out of our love for each other, out of our concern for each other,” he said. “We’re doing it because of our relationship with each other, the body of Christ, and that’s one of the ways that Jesus brings us to new life.”
In an interview before Easter, Wester said the novel coronavirus would unleash “profound changes” on many rituals within the church.
“Are we going to start to have more Masses with fewer people in them? And how do we do that with fewer priests?” he said.
Other parishioners of the cathedral who have not yet attended a public Mass may get an opportunity in the future.
“As the week goes on next week, we’ll be calling more people to see if they wish to come to Mass on the following Sunday,” Martinez said in a video posted Saturday on YouTube. “We will try to see how many people are coming to Mass, and we will determine the number of services, the number of Masses, that we will have on the weekend to see if we can maximize the number of people that we can service with Mass on the weekend.”
Martinez said the “first priority” in the coming week that involves Mass will be funerals.
“We’ve had around 20 of our parishioners who have passed away during this time, and we would like to have funerals for them so we will begin that process as soon as we can,” he said. “There [are] also weddings that need to be rescheduled.”
In the video, Martinez said there are still “many other things happening in the parish” that he couldn’t address, saying more time was needed to decide how to address them now that the archdiocese has guidance from civil authorities and Wester. The future, he said, remains uncertain.
“With a pandemic, we don’t know how it’s going to go. We don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow,” Martinez said. “But we promise that we will continue to be here for you, and we pray and look forward to the day that you can be here for us as well.”
