To no avail, Leo Segovia tried cutting through a block of ice with a plastic knife.
After freezing some water in a bowl, the soon-to-be fifth grader at Carlos Gilbert Elementary School had the solid shape of an igloo — but needed to hollow out the inside to create a realistic model.
"The first time I tried, it didn't really turn out," Leo said. "I needed to use two bowls to hollow it out."
The hands-on lesson in architecture — but also history, culture and science — was part of an online Extended Learning class for students at the downtown school. The state-funded program is designed to help kids catch up to their grade level or better maintain learning skills by adding 10 days to the school calendar. The program offers flexibility for schools when it comes to how the days are used; Carlos Gilbert opted to use the time for an early summer session.
After a spring of learning from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the extra virtual class time is as important as ever, parents and teachers said.
"I don't feel like my kids regressed this spring. I think it was mostly treading water," said Sarah LeBlanc, who has rising first and fourth graders in Carlos Gilbert's Extended Learning class. She has been out of work as a theater production manager since the start of the pandemic, which has allowed her to be involved with her children's online education.
"I'm not sure how any parent working full time could cope," she said.
The Extended Learning program, originally planned as a hands-on, in-person class at Carlos Gilbert's campus, is using a distance-learning platform to reach 35 students who were in grades K-5 during the 2019-20 year.
Second grade teacher Christine Birée and reading strategist Kate McCarthy designed the curriculum around architecture. Last week, students learned about Native American structures like pueblos, tepees, longhouses and igloos. They will move on to Frank Lloyd Wright and other modern architects this week.
After an hourlong group meeting each morning when teachers provide historical and cultural context for lessons, and kids have a chance to "show and tell," students are left to create their own structures — like Leo's igloo — using natural items they find and materials from around their homes.
Teachers said their success engaging students in the distance-learning program by integrating hands-on arts projects could be a model going forward.
"The kids were very overloaded from all the online content. My own kids are in kindergarten, and they don't like Google Hangouts," McCarthy said. "If we are going to continue with an online format, we have to let things be a little looser.
"But I think we're all hoping to be back in the classroom in some form in the fall," she said.
Santa Fe Public Schools had around 450 students enrolled in Extended Learning classes last week and this week. Earlier in the year, some middle-schoolers participated in math boot camps through the initiative, and high school freshmen used the extra days for orientation sessions.
For the 2020-21 school year, the Santa Fe district has applied for state funding to bring Extended Learning, a voluntary program for both teachers and students, to 3,240 kids at 23 schools.
State Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, said she's discussed with other lawmakers the possibility of removing the voluntary condition from both Extended Learning and K-5 Plus, a state-funded summer program that adds 25 days of classroom time at elementary schools that apply to participate.
K-5 Plus, also intended to boost student achievement, was canceled this summer due to the pandemic.
"I'm supporting Extended Learning for everybody. Add 10 days to the base school calendar," Stewart said. "We know an extended school year is helpful for most students, but with too much uncertainty about when we're going to open schools, we can't run these kinds of voluntary programs."
The state budgeted $71 million for Extended Learning and $119 million for K-5 Plus in the next school year. But it's unclear if those funds will be available after lawmakers convene this month for a special session to rework the budget for fiscal year 2021. The state faces a projected revenue shortfall of more than $2 billion.
In the meantime, lawmakers and educators say they are worried many students may have lost ground after the pandemic forced school closures for the last half of the spring semester.
Stewart, a former special education teacher, surveyed elementary school teachers in Albuquerque about distance-learning programs and said most estimated only about one-third of their students were involved — and not all of them stayed until the end.
State Public Education Deputy Secretary Katarina Sandoval, who oversees Extended Learning programs, called them "innovative opportunities to preview and practice knowledge and skills aligned to grade-level standards." Lawmakers will discuss the future of Extended Learning during the special session, she added.
"Extended learning time offerings will be a key consideration of the special session," Sandoval said in an email. "[The Public Education Department] is currently in conversation with a number of stakeholders around this topic, including the school calendar, to hear concerns and identify opportunities."
