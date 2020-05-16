Selma Gutierrez just graduated from college. The world should be hers to explore.
The only problem is, she’s got nowhere to go, thanks to COVID-19.
“It is like the world just stopped, and you have to keep going,” said the 22-year-old Santa Fean, who earned her bachelor’s in global politics from St. Edward’s University in Texas. “But you’re not really keeping going. You’re home; you’re not doing anything. I can’t go to school or get a job. How am I expected to go on?”
It’s a question many are asking as the pandemic rattles the foundations of economic and emotional mores that have guided people for decades.
The surface effects are inescapable, starting with our faces: In New Mexico, COVID-19 means people will wear masks for the foreseeable future. There are other changes — maintaining a social distance of at least 6 feet; self-isolating at home as much as possible — that have taken root as well.
But as they look long term, experts say the coronavirus may require an entire retraining of society and lead to daily routines that by pre-March standards would’ve been unthinkable.
One thing is certain, they say: The pandemic will shape the role of the workplace and government, not to mention how collective will and individual need may cooperate or collide.
One of the pandemic’s biggest challenges, said Harvard University professor James Stock, centers on an unknown: How will people adjust to the realities COVID-19 has brought to the economy?
“Depending on how the reopening is managed, we could emerge with most jobs intact and economic activity back to within shouting distance of normal,” he said. “Or, if it is managed poorly, we could be facing a recession with more prolonged negative consequences than the [2008-09] financial crisis.”
In Stock’s view, to achieve “the good outcome,” all citizens must be disciplined in adhering to preventive measures against the novel coronavirus while at the same time getting back to work as a vaccine is created.
From boardrooms to factory floors, hard decisions must be made, Stock said.
“We cannot have it all — low deaths, economic rebound and social [noneconomic] reopening — but if we are lucky, we can have two of the three,” he said. “We need to choose.”
But in daily life, the choices are not always so clear-cut. And that may be especially true on a personal level.
A variety of concerns, such as how people who are already challenged by mental and emotional illnesses will make their way through this new world, plagues medical experts.
Dr. Anjali Dasari, medical director of the behavioral health center at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, said she worries how lengthy periods of isolation will affect people already grappling with depression and loneliness. She worries about potential rises in suicide rates among this vulnerable population.
Dasari added health care providers have to help people turn the negatives into positives, finding a way to help people be more productive at home and treating them through telemedicine.
She said Christus St. Vincent has increased its efforts in that field and believes time will help some people adjust.
Still, she said she has no illusions a vaccine will be perfected anytime soon.
The wait may only increase the pressure people are feeling now.
“This is going to be a new norm for us for a very long time,” Dasari said.
State Human Services Secretary David Scrase doesn’t disagree. One of the point men in the state’s response to COVID-19, he has continually warned the public in briefings that New Mexicans would have to learn to “live in a COVID world.”
But Scrase said the pandemic is full of potential to rebuild connections, not loosen them. He said it’s increasingly likely more people will find ways to use technology to show love and support for one another.
He said we as a society have “unknowingly” been preparing for such a crisis for years with our increasing reliance on technology to communicate.
Scrase said he recently enjoyed a virtual birthday party for a grandchild in which many participants brought their own piece of cake to the proceedings, as far apart as they were for the celebration.
That could be typical of the new world for a while, he said.
“Think of all those times when you actually stop and look around,” Scrase said. “Most of those are moments that are inspiring or give you greater insight into you and your place in the world. That is hopefully something we can take advantage of.”
From a policy level, some say a COVID world will bring into focus issues that have been simmering at the periphery of public debate, including health care and the health of the economy, said Julie Steinkopf, an assistant professor of sociology at New Mexico State University.
“It’s not a bifurcated argument — we need to have both,” she said, noting the current and often emotional debate over reopening the economy amid the backdrop of rising COVID-19 caseloads.
She said New Mexico has a “sense of collective identity and responsibility” that likely will guide the state through the health care crisis. And at the end of the day, she said, people should realize “the individual’s well-being depends upon our collective well-being.”
But Santa Fe Institute President David Krakauer said it’s too early to determine how this may play out — in part, because the crisis shines a spotlight on inequities, particularly in New Mexico, one of the most impoverished states in the nation.
“The virus has perturbed a system that was already weak, and all of those inequalities that were allowed to manifest for so long have been massively amplified,” he said. “Individuals who earn a minimum wage and who have little savings and have poor credit scores are our most vulnerable population … and children from impoverished families.
“This virus is kind of like a super-revealer of all these physiological, economic and social inequalities, and that’s a big deal for our community.”
State Historian Rob Martinez has studied previous pandemics and plagues, including the Spanish influenza outbreak in the U.S. a century ago. Face masks and social distancing to stem the virus are tools not unlike those employed by Americans in previous crises.
We have survived pandemics before, he said, and we will survive them again.
But as Gutierrez, the recent graduate, prepares to launch her life into this uncertain reality, she said it’s hard to know what kind of future she will find.
At times she said she feels as if she is wandering through a never-ending dream in which the usual rites of passage and expressions of love — graduation day, wedding day, even a simple hug — are put on hold. But she also believes society will come out of this pandemic stronger.
“I think it’s going to make us more appreciative of our lives before COVID-19, before we had to deal with wearing a mask and be 6 feet apart,” she said. “We’ll think back on how we could hang out together at the mall or a club, talk, look in each other’s eyes — and not take those things for granted.”
