Political experts in New Mexico expect a sea change in how people vote in the June primary following the state Supreme Court's ruling Tuesday against an all-mail election.
The turnout at polling stations could plummet from levels seen in other years, given concerns about contracting COVID-19.
At the same time, absentee ballot activity could rise dramatically, offsetting the decline in in-person voting, longtime New Mexico pollster Brian Sanderoff said.
“We will see more people voting by mail and fewer people voting in person due to voters’ reluctance to risk exposure to COVID-19,” he said.
While the Supreme Court ordered the secretary of state or county clerks to mail applications for absentee ballots to all registered voters who are eligible to cast ballots in the primary, it is unclear if that will happen. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is asking the court to clarify the order.
In the meantime, Toulouse Oliver plans to actively encourage people to fill out requests for absentee ballots by the May 28 deadline. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also urged voters to request absentee ballots.
Lonna Atkeson, a professor at the University of New Mexico and director of the school's Center for the Study of Voting, Elections and Democracy, said she believes the secretary of state "is going to be very successful at getting people to move over to absentees."
"The committed voters will switch over," she said. "They’re going to hear the message.”
The degree to which voters adopt this procedure might also depend on how effective individual campaigns are at using get-out-the-vote strategies to encourage people to fill out the absentee application, Sanderoff said.
“I’m not convinced turnout will change significantly,” he added.
Atkeson said the overall level could drop a bit but not substantially.
Primary elections in New Mexico usually don’t draw large numbers of voters. The presidential primary in 2016 had a 34 percent turnout, while the 2018 midterm primary had 28 percent, Sanderoff said.
This year, it’s likely to be lower than in 2016, Atkeson predicted, due to lower interest in the Democratic presidential race.
Four years ago, Bernie Sanders was still campaigning against Hillary Clinton at the time of the New Mexico primary; this year, with Sanders dropping out of the race, the presidential nominees for both major parties are already decided: Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
There is a competitive Democratic primary race in the 3rd Congressional District, with a packed field of candidates jostling for the chance to replace U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján. Also, in the 2nd Congressional District, two Republicans are fighting to face off against Rep. Xochitl Torres Small.
There also are competitive primaries for state legislative seats — in particular, a number of influential incumbent Senate Democrats are facing challengers from their own party.
While those races could boost turnout in certain parts of the state, they still don’t have the kind of draw that a competitive presidential primary would.
Another likely effect of the potential influx of absentee ballots: Election officials will get a lot of practice in handling mail-in ballots.
They might need that experience in the future, depending on whether the COVID-19 pandemic hangs on or returns by the time of the November general election.
“This is a great trial run for the secretary of state and county clerks,” Atkeson said.
