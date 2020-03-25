The city of Española has declared COVID-19 a public health emergency.
The eight-member Española City Council unanimously approved the declaration at an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon, which names City Manager Xavier Martinez as the city’s official preparedness coordinator.
“It just really gives us the ability to funnel all direction and decision-making to one person to help coordinate any efforts,” Española Mayor Javier Sánchez said during a telephone interview. “It could be any and everything. It could be the head point for directing any enforcement of executive orders by the governor or the city or perhaps consider any new orders the city has to take … to maintain safety.”
While the move comes more than a week after a declaration of a public health emergency in New Mexico by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, it is not the first step Española has taken to combat the spread of the virus.
On Tuesday morning, Sánchez addressed the city in a statement broadcast on radio station KDCE-AM 950, reminding people and businesses to follow the state’s stay-at-home order, as well as giving people information about what they can do to help others in the community.
“We need to maintain a healthy and calm attitude so that we can respond with compassion and kindness,” Sánchez said during his address. “We need to protect ourselves and our community and rely on one another to show that we are here for each other in these times of need. Keep an eye on your loved ones that might need your help.”
While the city has closed its public facilities, which include its recreation center, library and senior center, it is still providing daily pickup meals for seniors, Sánchez said.
The city’s utility department is also suspending city water shutoffs through April 20.
The Española Police Department, meanwhile, has set up a nonemergency line for people to call and request welfare checks for their friends and loved ones instead of going to see them in person.
Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Apodaca said someone will answer the 505-747-6000 line 24 hours a day. All a caller has to provide is the name and information of the person they want to be checked, and an officer will be sent to their location.
The city’s fire department is also accepting donations of medical supplies, such as surgical and N95 masks and gloves, as well as new and slightly used clothing.
“What we really want to express is to come together and provide, especially to those who have fallen victim to the hoarding mentality,” Sánchez said. “We want to make sure that those in most need are taken care of.”
Despite the new measures taken to stop the spread of the virus, several city councilors said at Tuesday’s meeting that they were worried people in the Española Valley were not taking the orders to stay home seriously enough.
Councilors Peggy Sue Martinez and John Ramon Vigil said they saw packed streets and stores even after the governor announced the stay-at-home order Monday afternoon.
One of his main concerns, Vigil said, is that they will not be able to learn for certain whether someone in the city has been diagnosed with the virus.
Parts of Española and Chimayó are spread across Santa Fe and Rio Arriba counties, Vigil said, and since the Department of Health is only releasing general demographic information and county location for those diagnosed with the virus, they have to worry about two sets of numbers.
As of Wednesday, there were 17 COVID-19 cases in Santa Fe County, and the first two cases in Rio Arriba County were also announced.
“People don’t realize, I mean, it could be close to home right here,” Vigil said.
