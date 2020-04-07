There will be no curfew in Española.
After more than two hours of discussion at a special meeting Tuesday night, the Española City Council decided against passing a proposal to impose a citywide curfew in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Instead, council members want to give City Manager Xavier Martinez the power to enforce stronger rules against businesses not complying with the state’s public health order.
The biggest issues, said Mayor Javier Sánchez, are with nonessential businesses continuing to operate and the size of crowds and people congregating at the stores that are open and deemed essential.
“That would include things like revoking business licenses so that we have the power to be able to close them down as necessary,” Sánchez said. “We also need to find ways to limit customers as they enter buildings.”
The council declared COVID-19 a public health emergency at its March 24 meeting, making Martinez the city’s official preparedness coordinator.
Sanchez said they will draft a resolution outlining what Martinez will be able to enforce, which will be reviewed by the city’s attorney.
While Councilor Dennis Tim Salazar said enacting a curfew is something the council could do immediately to combat the virus and show leadership, other councilors, as well as first responders and community members, disagreed that it was the right approach.
Roger Jimenez, Española’s interim police chief, said he spoke to officers who work the graveyard shift, and they said they don’t think there’s a need for a curfew.
A curfew would force police to interact with people, which is a Catch-22, Jimenez said.
Councilor Manny Martinez said the council needed to do something that would make a difference, not just give a false sense of security to people.
He asked city attorney Nancy Long, of Long, Komer & Associates, about whether they would stop people from standing in the medians to ask for money or sell newspapers, referring to street vendors who sell the Rio Grande Sun.
That’s something the council could at least attempt to control, Long said, since the public health order requires people to maintain social distance.
Ralph Martinez, one of the people behind the Española Pathways Shelter — the city’s only homeless shelter — said he was concerned about how a curfew would impact that group of people.
Unlike the town of Taos, which implemented a curfew Thursday, Española’s municipal code does not give the council the authority to impose one, Long said.
Taos’ code was written in the 1960s, and its rules for creating a curfew are geared for situations of civil unrest, Long said, not a public health emergency.
The resolution, she said, referenced property crime as a way to justify the curfew.
