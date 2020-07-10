The state’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau is seeking 26 employees to assist in New Mexico’s fight against COVID-19, the state Environment Department and Department of Workforce Solutions announced Thursday.
The Environment Department’s health and safety program works to ensure employers in New Mexico provide a safe and healthy workplace — not always an easy task in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The number of businesses seeing positive COVID-19 employees is doubling every week and our ... program plays a critical role in keeping workers safe,” Environment Department Secretary James Kenney said in a news release.
The majority of the new employees will work in a rapid response capacity, supporting employers in navigating situations where an employee tests positive for the virus, Environment Department spokeswoman Maddy Hayden said. They will be responsible for guiding businesses through the process of stopping operations, testing and retesting employees, thoroughly disinfecting workplaces and implementing functional, long-term safety plans.
The bureau also is hiring for investigative, legal, administrative and financial support staff.
“COVID has given us a ton more work,” Hayden said. “We need help.”
And they need it fast, a fact made plain at an information session for prospective employees Friday afternoon.
“We want to get people in the door and working by the end of next week,” said Jennifer Pruett, a deputy secretary for the Environment Department. “This will be a state government miracle of efficiency.”
Businesses have had to navigate changing restrictions and patrons who are reluctant to abide by those rules in recent months. On Thursday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham reinstated restrictions on indoor dining services taking effect Monday in response to surging cases statewide.
Second Street Brewery closed last week when an employee thought to have COVID-19 tested negative. All employees have since tested negative and Second Street plans to reopen next week after a deep cleaning is complete.
“One of the hardest things about the COVID-19 situations for restaurants [and all businesses] is that we don’t have a pandemic handbook to refer to,” Mariah Cameron Scee, Second Street’s creative director, wrote in an email. “It’s a constantly evolving situation, we continue to create new policy and problem-solve daily.”
Officials said they hope new bureau employees will help businesses deal with similar situations.
As statewide unemployment claims continue to rise, OSHA is only hiring those who are unemployed because of the COVID-19 crisis. A federal grant for recently unemployed New Mexicans will fund the temporary positions.
“There are a lot of qualified people out there right now and these positions are going to make a big difference in the state,” Hayden said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.