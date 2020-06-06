Don Martinez believes his lamb-processing and wholesale business has become more important in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Naturally New Mexico Food Products, based in El Rito, provides lamb products throughout the region, including the Navajo Nation, where infection rates are high.
Lamb is a staple in the Navajo diet, so it’s vital that stores serving tribal members are adequately supplied, said Martinez, who estimates half his sales are to stores that serve Navajo people.
“It’s their culture to eat lamb meat,” Martinez said.
Martinez has one of three slaughterhouses in the state that are certified with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A fourth is set to open in Las Vegas, N.M., but that is unlikely to affect Martinez’s business.
His plant processes up to 50 lambs a day, mostly to sell meat to stores and restaurants, although he does some custom butchering.
Martinez said he prefers to get his lambs from New Mexico ranchers, although that has become more difficult because many have shut down in the face of increased regulations and foreign competition.
The pandemic’s biggest impact on his business came after the state shut down restaurants to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. That caused a large drop in demand for cut meat such as lamb legs, racks and shanks.
This situation should improve now that the governor is allowing restaurants to offer indoor dining at 50 percent capacity, Martinez said.
Overall, his business is booming and he could expand his five-person operation to 12, but he’s unable to find suitable workers, he said.
“We have a bad situation in El Rito mainly because there are men who don’t want to work in this trade,” Martinez said.
Martinez thinks he fills a niche supplying locally harvested lamb as more stores and restaurants in the area buy and sell imported meats, he said. In fact, most lamb meat in the U.S. is now imported, Martinez added.
Lamb and mutton imports rose to 273 million pounds in 2019 from 154 million in 2012, according to Statista, a German company that tracks international markets.
“We should produce our own food instead of buying it from other countries,” Martinez said.
